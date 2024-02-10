OKC Thunder updated depth chart after landing free agent Bismack Biyombo 

The OKC Thunder notably acquired Bismack Biyombo after only making one big trade deadline move by acquiring Gordon Hayward. The veteran center had previously played with the Memphis Grizzlies this season before then finding himself as a free agent. Now, he will look to help the team make a big postseason push.

Although the Memphis Grizzlies have struggled this season, largely due to injuries to key players such as Ja Morant and Steven Adams, the OKC Thunder are thriving. Currently, the team boast the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With just half a game separating them from first place, Bismack Biyombo will look to hit the ground running and make an impact with the reserves. With that in mind, let's take a look at the team's updated depth chart after acquiring the verteran big man.

Note: * indicates a player who is currently listed as out

Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Josh Giddey Cason Wallace Jalen Williams SG Josh Giddey Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters III SF Lu Dort Aaron Wiggins Gordon Hayward* Isaiah Joe PF Jalen Williams Gordon Hayward* Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams C Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Kenrich Williams Bismack Biyombo

As seen in the depth chart, it's likely that Bismack Biyombo will come off the bench behind Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams. With that in mind, however, he and Kenrich Williams will likely split time as the third-string center.

Bismack Biyombo's play this season with the Memphis Grizzlies

Bismack Biyombo may not be able to take the Thunder from championship hopefuls to championship favorites, however, his impact can't be denied. This season, he played in 30 games for the Memphis Grizzlies prior to parting ways with the team.

During that time, he averaged 5.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over 23.9 minutes per game. The 6.4 rpg he averaged with the team has been the highest of his career since the 2016-17 season, indicating he still has what it takes to be a difference maker.

Despite having size thanks to Chet Holmgren, OKC sits in 27th place in the league for most rebounds per game as a team. Biyombo's presence on the glass will be big for the young Thunder group.

In addition, he's also an impactful player on defense, averaging 1.1 blocks per game, a number that sits just slightly behind his career average of 1.3 bpg. In his 13th season in the league, Biyombo seems to be a role player with plenty of upside for the OKC Thunder.

According to reports, the team and Bismack Biyombo agreed to a contract for the rest of the season. The addition of the veteran center will fill out the roster for the remainder of the season.

Currently, when looking at the NBA Finals betting odds on FanDuel, the OKC Thunder sit in seventh place at +2000. The Boston Celtics currently sit in first place, while the Denver Nuggets sit in second place, and the LA Clippers sit in tied third with the Milwaukee Bucks.

