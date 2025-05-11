OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for May 11| 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 4
The OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets battled in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. They opened the second-round series with a 121-119 win at Paycom Center in OKC. The Thunder evened up the series with a 149-106 Game 2 win. On Friday, Denver defended home court with a 113-104 overtime win in Game 3.
Game 5 will be on Tuesday at Paycom Center. If necessary, a Game 6 will be scheduled on Thursday in Denver, and Game 7 will be on May 18 in OKC.
OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
OKC Thunder
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Jalen Williams
0
3
2
3
1
1
0-2
0-2
0-0
5
Chet Holmgren
2
4
0
0
0
0
1-4
0-1
0-0
7
Isaiah Hartenstein
0
2
1
0
1
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
5
Luguentz Dort
3
0
0
0
0
0
1-5
1-5
0-0
5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
8
5
0
0
0
0
2-4
0-0
4-5
8
Alex Caruso
2
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
3
Aaron Wiggins
0
1
0
0
0
1
0-3
0-2
0-0
5
Carson Wallace
2
2
0
0
0
1
1-1
0-0
0-0
4
Jaylin Williams
0
0
0
1
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
2
Isaiah Joe
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
1
Ousmane Dieng
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dillon Jones
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ajay Mitchell
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kenrich Williams
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Denver Nuggets
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Michael Porter Jr.
1
2
0
0
0
0
0-4
0-4
1-2
-5
Aaron Gordon
0
4
1
0
0
3
0-2
0-1
0-0
-5
Nikola Jokić
0
6
1
3
0
1
0-3
0-1
0-0
-9
Christian Braun
2
1
0
0
0
1
1-3
0-2
1-2
-6
Jamal Murray
4
0
0
0
0
0
1-3
0-1
2-2
-7
Russell Westbrook
0
3
0
0
0
0
0-6
0-3
0-0
-7
Peyton Watson
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-2
0-0
-4
Julian Strawther
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-2
DeAndre Jordan
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jalen Pickett
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hunter Tyson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Zeke Nnaji
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dario Šarić
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vlatko Čančar
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets game summary
The OKC Thunder had a 17-8 lead at the end of the low-scoring opening quarter. The Thunder shot just 6-for-22 (27.3%), while the Nuggets went 2-for-22 (9.1%). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had eight points and five rebounds in the period.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.