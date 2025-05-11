OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for May 11| 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 4

The OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets battled in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. They opened the second-round series with a 121-119 win at Paycom Center in OKC. The Thunder evened up the series with a 149-106 Game 2 win. On Friday, Denver defended home court with a 113-104 overtime win in Game 3.

Game 5 will be on Tuesday at Paycom Center. If necessary, a Game 6 will be scheduled on Thursday in Denver, and Game 7 will be on May 18 in OKC.

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

OKC Thunder

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jalen Williams 0 3 2 3 1 1 0-2 0-2 0-0 5 Chet Holmgren 2 4 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-1 0-0 7 Isaiah Hartenstein 0 2 1 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 5 Luguentz Dort 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-5 1-5 0-0 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 8 5 0 0 0 0 2-4 0-0 4-5 8 Alex Caruso 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 Aaron Wiggins 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-3 0-2 0-0 5 Carson Wallace 2 2 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 Jaylin Williams 0 0 0 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Isaiah Joe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 Ousmane Dieng DNP - - - - - - - - - Dillon Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - Ajay Mitchell DNP - - - - - - - - - Kenrich Williams DNP - - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michael Porter Jr. 1 2 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-4 1-2 -5 Aaron Gordon 0 4 1 0 0 3 0-2 0-1 0-0 -5 Nikola Jokić 0 6 1 3 0 1 0-3 0-1 0-0 -9 Christian Braun 2 1 0 0 0 1 1-3 0-2 1-2 -6 Jamal Murray 4 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 2-2 -7 Russell Westbrook 0 3 0 0 0 0 0-6 0-3 0-0 -7 Peyton Watson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -4 Julian Strawther 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 DeAndre Jordan DNP - - - - - - - - - Jalen Pickett DNP - - - - - - - - - Hunter Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - - Zeke Nnaji DNP - - - - - - - - - Dario Šarić DNP - - - - - - - - - Vlatko Čančar DNP - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets game summary

The OKC Thunder had a 17-8 lead at the end of the low-scoring opening quarter. The Thunder shot just 6-for-22 (27.3%), while the Nuggets went 2-for-22 (9.1%). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had eight points and five rebounds in the period.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

