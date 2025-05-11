OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for May 11| 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 4

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 11, 2025 20:22 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets - Game Four - Source: Getty
The OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets battled in Game 4 of their second-round series on Sunday (Image source: Getty)

The OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets battled in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. They opened the second-round series with a 121-119 win at Paycom Center in OKC. The Thunder evened up the series with a 149-106 Game 2 win. On Friday, Denver defended home court with a 113-104 overtime win in Game 3.

Game 5 will be on Tuesday at Paycom Center. If necessary, a Game 6 will be scheduled on Thursday in Denver, and Game 7 will be on May 18 in OKC.

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

OKC Thunder

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jalen Williams0323110-20-20-05
Chet Holmgren2400001-40-10-07
Isaiah Hartenstein0210100-10-00-05
Luguentz Dort3000001-51-50-05
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander8500002-40-04-58
Alex Caruso2000001-10-00-03
Aaron Wiggins0100010-30-20-05
Carson Wallace2200011-10-00-04
Jaylin Williams0001010-00-00-02
Isaiah Joe0000000-10-10-01
Ousmane DiengDNP---------
Dillon JonesDNP---------
Ajay MitchellDNP---------
Kenrich WilliamsDNP---------
Denver Nuggets

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michael Porter Jr.1200000-40-41-2-5
Aaron Gordon0410030-20-10-0-5
Nikola Jokić0613010-30-10-0-9
Christian Braun2100011-30-21-2-6
Jamal Murray4000001-30-12-2-7
Russell Westbrook0300000-60-30-0-7
Peyton Watson0000000-20-20-0-4
Julian Strawther0000000-00-00-0-2
DeAndre JordanDNP---------
Jalen PickettDNP---------
Hunter TysonDNP---------
Zeke NnajiDNP---------
Dario ŠarićDNP---------
Vlatko ČančarDNP---------
OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets game summary

The OKC Thunder had a 17-8 lead at the end of the low-scoring opening quarter. The Thunder shot just 6-for-22 (27.3%), while the Nuggets went 2-for-22 (9.1%). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had eight points and five rebounds in the period.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

