The Denver Nuggets took on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Game 7 of the Western conference finals at the Paycom Center on Sunday. A lot of the buzz before the game was about Nuggets star Aaron Gordon who heroically decided to play despite nursing a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
The Nuggets got off to a hot start on the back of Aaron Gordon who tallied 5 rebounds before sitting in the first and Christian Braun who quickly scored 9 points.
The Nuggets quickly got off to a double digit lead but the Thunder pushed the pace on defense and in transitions to cut the lead to 5 points by the end of the first quarter.
The Nuggets early advantage was erased by the Thunder when they went on a 13-3 run to start the second quarter. Versatile defender Alex Caruso became the unlikely choice to guard Nikola Jokic at the point of attack. The Oklahoma City guard hounded the Serbian superstar, restricting him to only three made field goals before the half. The Thunder's defensive prowess became evident when a flurry of turnovers right before halftime powered a 14-2 run.
The Thunder held a 14 point advantage at halftime, leaving the hobbled Nuggets with a massive task on their hands.
