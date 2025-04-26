OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies game player stats and box score for April 26 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

On Saturday, the OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies collided in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Heading into today's closeout game, the Grizzlies were dealt a crushing blow when interim coach Tuomas Iisalo announced that star guard Ja Morant would be sidelined with a hip contusion.

In Game 3, Morant wound up taking a hard foul when Scotty Pippen Jr. dished him the ball on the fast-break, and OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort lost his footing while defending.

The play resulted in Morant falling to the ground, and exiting the game after going to the line.

After then undergoing an MRI on Friday, it was announced that although Morant had avoided any catastrophic injury, he would be sidelined for today's closeout game.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

OKC Thunder

Name Reb Ast Stl Blk TO PF Pts Chet Holmgren 0 0 1 1 1 1 4 Jalen Williams 1 2 0 0 0 2 13 Isaiah Hartenstein 8 2 2 0 2 2 6 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1 5 1 0 0 0 19 Lugentz Dort 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kenrich Williams 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 Alex Caruso 2 3 2 1 0 0 4 Isaiah Joe 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 Aaron Wiggins 2 0 1 0 0 1 2 Cason Wallace 1 1 0 1 0 1 4

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Reb Ast Stl Blk TO PF Pts Jaren Jackson Jr. 2 2 1 0 3 2 8 Santi Aldama 3 2 0 0 1 1 12 Zach Edey 4 1 0 5 1 4 6 Desmond Bane 2 4 0 0 2 1 9 Scotty Pippen Jr. 4 3 0 0 1 1 13 John Konchar 5 1 1 1 1 1 4 Luke Kennard 2 1 0 0 1 0 4 Vince Wiliams Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 3

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 4 summary

Despite Memphis being without Ja Morant for this closeout game, the team came out strong early with some impressive play from Scotty Pippen Jr on the offensive end as the two sides traded buckets throughout the first half of the first quarter.

On the flip side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showcased his versatile scoring ability, putting the Thunder's offense on his shoulders as he led the team offensively through the first 12 minutes, racking up the points while playing an impressive two-man game with Jalen Williams early.

In the second, Memphis quickly erased the three-point lead that OKC built in the first, going blow-for-blow with the top seed in the West as the two sides continued to trade buckets.

Despite that, late in the quarter, the Thunder then pulled ahead thanks to some impressive play from the SGA-Jalen Williams duo, and Isaiah Joe off the bench, ending the quarter with a one-point lead.

