OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 5 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The OKC Thunder were back on the road on Wednesday night, visiting the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. It was the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the Thunder winning the first two. The Thunder also entered the game on a seven-game winning streak against the Grizzlies.

Coach Mark Daigneault made one slight change to his starting five after Chet Holmgren was given a rest as part of his injury management. Holmgren was replaced by Cason Wallace, joining the regulars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Meanwhile, coach Taylor Jenkins had to make some adjustments with Jaren Jackson Jr. injured and Ja Morant back in the lineup. The Grizzlies' starting five featured Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Vince Williams Jr. and Zach Edey.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score

Thunder

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jalen Williams 11 4 3 1 1 1 1 17 3-10 1-4 4-4 8 Isaiah Hartenstein 6 7 2 2 0 0 1 15 3-7 0-0 0-0 3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17 0 5 0 0 2 3 16 5-11 1-1 6-6 6 Luguentz Dort 0 3 1 1 0 1 2 16 0-2 0-2 0-0 15 Cason Wallace 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 12 2-3 0-1 0-0 -11 Jaylin Williams 9 2 0 0 1 0 0 9 3-3 3-3 0-0 3 Ousmane Dieng 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 2-3 1-2 0-0 2 Kenrich Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 Isaiah Joe 5 3 1 0 0 0 2 11 2-4 1-3 0-0 8 Aaron Wiggins 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 11 1-3 1-2 1-2 9 Chet Holmgren DNP Adam Flagler DNP

Grizzlies

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaylen Wells 3 4 1 1 0 1 0 15 0-2 0-2 3-4 -11 Zach Edey 4 4 0 1 0 0 0 12 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 Ja Morant 12 2 2 0 0 3 2 16 3-13 0-5 6-6 -6 Desmond Bane 12 4 0 0 1 1 1 15 4-9 1-2 3-3 0 Vince Williams Jr. 7 3 1 1 0 0 1 12 3-7 1-4 0-0 1 Brandon Clarke 6 6 1 0 0 0 1 12 2-2 0-0 2-2 -7 Marvin Bagley III 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1-2 1-2 0-0 -7 GG Jackson 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 1-1 1-1 0-0 7 Luke Kennard 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 10 1-3 0-2 0-0 -17 Scotty Pippen Jr. 3 2 2 0 0 1 0 7 1-2 1-1 0-0 7 Lamar Stevens DNP Jay Huff DNP Cam Spencer DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. The players stats and box score will be updated soon.

