  OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 5 | 2024-25 NBA Season

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 5 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 06, 2025 03:58 GMT
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 5. (Photo: IMAGN)
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 5. (Photo: IMAGN)

The OKC Thunder were back on the road on Wednesday night, visiting the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. It was the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the Thunder winning the first two. The Thunder also entered the game on a seven-game winning streak against the Grizzlies.

Coach Mark Daigneault made one slight change to his starting five after Chet Holmgren was given a rest as part of his injury management. Holmgren was replaced by Cason Wallace, joining the regulars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Meanwhile, coach Taylor Jenkins had to make some adjustments with Jaren Jackson Jr. injured and Ja Morant back in the lineup. The Grizzlies' starting five featured Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Vince Williams Jr. and Zach Edey.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score

Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jalen Williams11431111173-101-44-48
Isaiah Hartenstein6722001153-70-00-03
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander17050023165-111-16-66
Luguentz Dort0311012160-20-20-015
Cason Wallace4211001122-30-10-0-11
Jaylin Williams920010093-33-30-03
Ousmane Dieng500000172-31-20-02
Kenrich Williams000000150-10-10-0-5
Isaiah Joe5310002112-41-30-08
Aaron Wiggins4020000111-31-21-29
Chet HolmgrenDNP
Adam FlaglerDNP
Grizzlies

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jaylen Wells3411010150-20-23-4-11
Zach Edey4401000122-40-00-00
Ja Morant12220032163-130-56-6-6
Desmond Bane12400111154-91-23-30
Vince Williams Jr.7311001123-71-40-01
Brandon Clarke6610001122-20-02-2-7
Marvin Bagley III3100001101-21-20-0-7
GG Jackson311000271-11-10-07
Luke Kennard2210010101-30-20-0-17
Scotty Pippen Jr.322001071-21-10-07
Lamar StevensDNP
Jay HuffDNP
Cam SpencerDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. The players stats and box score will be updated soon.


