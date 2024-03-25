OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral Moments (March 24)

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the OKC Thunder 118-93 for their inaugural matchup of the season on Sunday, which was included in the NBA's six-game lineup and featured as one of the marquee clashes.

The Bucks were playing on the second home game stand following a 115-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, bouncing back after a road loss (119-122) to the number-one team in the East, the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Thunder, coming into the matchup as the number one team in the West, took their first game on the road of their East Coast trip against the Toronto Raptors 123-103 on Friday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game began competitively, with the Bucks holding a three-point advantage at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Thunder had narrowed the gap to just one point, trailing 48-47. However, the Bucks seized control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Thunder 34-17. This propelled them into the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead.

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks top 5 viral moments and highlights

#5 Chet Holmgren with the one-hand slam

Josh Giddey made a decisive move, driving left from the top of the key. This drew Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez away from the rim, as they sought to contest his potential floater or layup.

Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren, rolling to the basket, established strong positioning on the paint. Giddey then delivered a perfectly executed one-handed pass, allowing Holmgren to rise for a powerful slam dunk.

Expand Tweet

#4 Shai Gilgeous Alexander denies Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton has built his career on his adeptness in the mid-post, showcasing exceptional footwork and a reliable pull-up game.

Nevertheless, Shai Gilgeous displayed impeccable defense, closely mirroring Middleton's footwork and remaining unfazed by his pump fakes. This defensive effort culminated in a pivotal block, disrupting Middleton's attempted play and allowing the Thunder and Lu Dort to score in transition on the other end.

Expand Tweet

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo shows why he's called the 'Greek Freak'

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a standout performance on Sunday, securing a season-high 19 rebounds, which proved particularly dominant against the small-ball Thunder lineup.

One particular play highlighted his dominance: after grabbing an offensive rebound, Giannis found himself immediately swarmed by four Thunder defenders. Despite the quadruple team, he managed to power through their defense and score, showcasing his remarkable strength and determination.

Expand Tweet

#2 Damian Lillard goes for the 4-point play

Damian Lillard asserted his dominance in both the third and fourth quarters, stepping up when the Thunder attempted to mount a comeback.

In a crucial moment, Lillard executed a pull-up jumper from the top of the key, despite facing tough defense and even drawing a foul. His successful shot ignited the crowd at Fiserv Forum, sending them into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton connect for the alley-oop

The most talked-about play of the night occurred around the midpoint of the fourth quarter when Khris Middleton notched his 10th assist by delivering a perfect alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo drove aggressively to the rim, and despite the late help defense attempting to rotate, they failed to contest the powerful dunk, resulting in a highlight-reel moment.

Expand Tweet

The Bucks won with a final score of 118-93, and the two teams will face each other again, with the Bucks playing on the road.