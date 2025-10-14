  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 14 | 2025 NBA Preseason

OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 14 | 2025 NBA Preseason

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:40 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Bucks will conclude their preseason on Tuesday, set to host the OKC Thunder at Fiserv Forum. So far, Milwaukee has been unbeatable, carrying a perfect 3-0 record into the matchup.

Ad

The Bucks have handled their Eastern Conference opponents with comfort, beating the Miami Heat 103–93 on October 6, the Detroit Pistons 117–111 on October 9, and the Chicago Bulls 127–121 on October 12.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have had a subpar preseason. They sit at 2–2, earning both of their wins against the Charlotte Hornets on October 5 and October 9. Their other games haven’t gone as well, as they suffered heavy losses to the Dallas Mavericks on October 6 and the Indiana Pacers on October 11, losing by an average of 16 points per game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With several key players sidelined for Oklahoma City, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, Milwaukee will enter the game as strong favorites. The Bucks are expected to clinch the win and finish their preseason with an undefeated 4–0 record.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Thunder

The OKC Thunder have loaded up their injury list ahead of their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Nikola Topic, Kenrich Williams, and Thomas Sorber are confirmed to be out and won’t take the floor.

Ad

In addition, the Thunder have labeled several key players as day-to-day, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe, and five others. Their availability will likely be decided closer to game time.

Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are mostly healthy for the rematch of the 2024 NBA Cup finals. Gary Harris is the only addition on the injury report, who is listed as “day-to-day.”

OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Thunder

Ad

The OKC Thunder are expected to start with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dortz, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaih Hartenstein.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander *Luguentz Dort *Jalen Williams *Chet Holmgren *Isaiah Hartenstein *
Cason WallaceAlex Caruso *Aaron WigginsJaylin Williams
Ajay Mitchell *Isaiah Joe * Ousmane Dieng
Brooks Barnhizer
Malevy LeonsBranden Carlson *
Ad

Bucks

The Bucks’ predicted starting lineup includes Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Myles Turner.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Kevin Porter Jr.Cole AnthonyRyan RollinsMark Sears
AJ GreenGary Trent Jr.Gary Harris *
Kyle KuzmaTaurean Prince Andre Jackson Jr.
Giannis AntetokounmpoBobby Portis Chris Livingston
Myles TurnerJericho Sims Tyler Smith
Ad

* - Indicates players who are listed as "day-to-day."

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks preseason game?

The Thunder-Bucks clash is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The live telecast will be available on Peacock. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Advait Jajodia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications