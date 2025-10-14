OKC Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 14 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks will conclude their preseason on Tuesday, set to host the OKC Thunder at Fiserv Forum. So far, Milwaukee has been unbeatable, carrying a perfect 3-0 record into the matchup.

Ad

The Bucks have handled their Eastern Conference opponents with comfort, beating the Miami Heat 103–93 on October 6, the Detroit Pistons 117–111 on October 9, and the Chicago Bulls 127–121 on October 12.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have had a subpar preseason. They sit at 2–2, earning both of their wins against the Charlotte Hornets on October 5 and October 9. Their other games haven’t gone as well, as they suffered heavy losses to the Dallas Mavericks on October 6 and the Indiana Pacers on October 11, losing by an average of 16 points per game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With several key players sidelined for Oklahoma City, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, Milwaukee will enter the game as strong favorites. The Bucks are expected to clinch the win and finish their preseason with an undefeated 4–0 record.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Thunder

The OKC Thunder have loaded up their injury list ahead of their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Nikola Topic, Kenrich Williams, and Thomas Sorber are confirmed to be out and won’t take the floor.

Ad

In addition, the Thunder have labeled several key players as day-to-day, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe, and five others. Their availability will likely be decided closer to game time.

Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are mostly healthy for the rematch of the 2024 NBA Cup finals. Gary Harris is the only addition on the injury report, who is listed as “day-to-day.”

OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Thunder

Ad

The OKC Thunder are expected to start with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dortz, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaih Hartenstein.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander * Luguentz Dort * Jalen Williams * Chet Holmgren * Isaiah Hartenstein * Cason Wallace Alex Caruso * Aaron Wiggins Jaylin Williams Ajay Mitchell * Isaiah Joe * Ousmane Dieng Brooks Barnhizer Malevy Leons Branden Carlson *

Ad

Bucks

The Bucks’ predicted starting lineup includes Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Myles Turner.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Kevin Porter Jr. Cole Anthony Ryan Rollins Mark Sears AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Gary Harris * Kyle Kuzma Taurean Prince Andre Jackson Jr. Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis Chris Livingston Myles Turner Jericho Sims Tyler Smith

Ad

* - Indicates players who are listed as "day-to-day."

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks preseason game?

The Thunder-Bucks clash is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The live telecast will be available on Peacock. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More