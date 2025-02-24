OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The headliner for Sunday's game was the OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at the Target Center. The Thunder were coming off an easy win over the Utah Jazz, while the Timberwolves fell short against the Houston Rockets.
The two teams previously met on Feb. 13 before the All-Star break, with Minnesota earning a 116-101 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards had a sort of duel, but it was Naz Reid, who stole the show. Reid finished with a game-high 27 points plus 14 rebounds.
Coach Mark Daigneault used a starting five consisting of SGA, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Holmgren has slowly gotten into his rhythm after missing the majority of the first half of the season with a hip injury.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves were still missing Rudy Gobert due to a back injury. Coach Chris Finch had a starting lineup of Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Jaylen Clark, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid.
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score
Thunder
Timberwolves
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.