  OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 24, 2025 03:56 GMT
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 23. (Photo: IMAGN)
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 23. (Photo: IMAGN)

The headliner for Sunday's game was the OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at the Target Center. The Thunder were coming off an easy win over the Utah Jazz, while the Timberwolves fell short against the Houston Rockets.

The two teams previously met on Feb. 13 before the All-Star break, with Minnesota earning a 116-101 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards had a sort of duel, but it was Naz Reid, who stole the show. Reid finished with a game-high 27 points plus 14 rebounds.

Coach Mark Daigneault used a starting five consisting of SGA, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Holmgren has slowly gotten into his rhythm after missing the majority of the first half of the season with a hip injury.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves were still missing Rudy Gobert due to a back injury. Coach Chris Finch had a starting lineup of Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Jaylen Clark, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score

Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Chet Holmgren10200211154-52-20-0-7
Jalen Williams11242011174-81-22-20
Isaiah Hartenstein4530002142-30-00-01
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander15311041186-120-23-4-5
Luguentz Dort2101001161-20-10-0-7
Kenrich Williams201000031-10-00-02
Alex Caruso222101291-20-00-01
Isaiah Joe612000072-42-30-0-1
Aaron Wiggins6000100111-11-13-49
Cason Wallace3100012111-31-30-0-3
Jaylin WilliamsDNP
Dillon JonesDNP
Ousmane DiengDNP
Alex DucasDNP
Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jaden McDaniels9600001203-81-32-23
Naz Reid16820310214-102-46-64
Mike Conley3230001151-31-30-0-5
Anthony Edwards10532022193-111-73-47
Jaylen Clark9103002124-41-10-015
Luka Garza441000051-10-02-24
Nickeil Alexander-Walker5120003152-41-20-0-2
Terrence Shannon Jr.700000083-50-01-1-13
Rob Dillingham001002050-10-00-0-3
Josh MinottDNP
Leonard MillerDNP
Jesse EdwardsDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Tristen NewtonDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
