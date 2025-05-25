OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score - May 24 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 3

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 25, 2025 01:12 GMT
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for May 24. (Photo: IMAGN)
OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for May 24. (Photo: IMAGN)

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves was on Saturday night at the Target Center. The Timberwolves entered the contest down 0-2 after two unfruitful performances in Oklahoma City.

Coach Chris Finch didn't make changes to his starting five despite benching Julius Randle in the fourth quarter of Game 2. Randle was joined by Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. Edwards has been fairly contained by the Thunder defense.

On the other hand, coach Mark Daigneault continued to rely on his lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. SGA, the 2025 NBA MVP, has been nearly unstoppable in the first two games of the series.

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3

Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Chet Holmgren531000192-41-30-0-8
Jalen Williams020001090-30-20-0-15
Isaiah Hartenstein420010092-40-00-0-15
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander2120021121-40-10-0-19
Luguentz Dort000002170-10-10-0-9
Alex Caruso300000151-41-30-0-10
Isaiah Joe000100030-10-10-0-4
Cason Wallace001000160-00-00-0-15
Jaylin WilliamsDNP
Dillon JonesDNP
Ousmane DiengDNP
Kenrich WilliamsDNP
Aaron WigginsDNP
Ajay MitchellDNP
Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julius Randle421000092-50-20-015
Jaden McDaniels210000191-10-00-015
Rudy Gobert3212000101-30-01-213
Mike Conley011000060-20-20-04
Anthony Edwards16521010126-83-51-220
Naz Reid320000051-11-10-010
Donte DiVincenzo310000161-11-10-015
Nickeil Alexander-Walker300001031-21-20-04
Josh MinottDNP
Leonard MillerDNP
Luka GarzaDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Jaylen ClarkDNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.DNP
Rob DillinghamDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

