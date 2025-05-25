OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score - May 24 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 3
Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves was on Saturday night at the Target Center. The Timberwolves entered the contest down 0-2 after two unfruitful performances in Oklahoma City.
Coach Chris Finch didn't make changes to his starting five despite benching Julius Randle in the fourth quarter of Game 2. Randle was joined by Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. Edwards has been fairly contained by the Thunder defense.
On the other hand, coach Mark Daigneault continued to rely on his lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. SGA, the 2025 NBA MVP, has been nearly unstoppable in the first two games of the series.
OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3
Thunder
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Chet Holmgren
5
3
1
0
0
0
1
9
2-4
1-3
0-0
-8
Jalen Williams
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
9
0-3
0-2
0-0
-15
Isaiah Hartenstein
4
2
0
0
1
0
0
9
2-4
0-0
0-0
-15
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2
1
2
0
0
2
1
12
1-4
0-1
0-0
-19
Luguentz Dort
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
7
0-1
0-1
0-0
-9
Alex Caruso
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
1-4
1-3
0-0
-10
Isaiah Joe
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
3
0-1
0-1
0-0
-4
Cason Wallace
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
6
0-0
0-0
0-0
-15
Jaylin Williams
DNP
Dillon Jones
DNP
Ousmane Dieng
DNP
Kenrich Williams
DNP
Aaron Wiggins
DNP
Ajay Mitchell
DNP
Timberwolves
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Julius Randle
4
2
1
0
0
0
0
9
2-5
0-2
0-0
15
Jaden McDaniels
2
1
0
0
0
0
1
9
1-1
0-0
0-0
15
Rudy Gobert
3
2
1
2
0
0
0
10
1-3
0-0
1-2
13
Mike Conley
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
6
0-2
0-2
0-0
4
Anthony Edwards
16
5
2
1
0
1
0
12
6-8
3-5
1-2
20
Naz Reid
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
5
1-1
1-1
0-0
10
Donte DiVincenzo
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
6
1-1
1-1
0-0
15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
1-2
1-2
0-0
4
Josh Minott
DNP
Leonard Miller
DNP
Luka Garza
DNP
Joe Ingles
DNP
Jaylen Clark
DNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.
DNP
Rob Dillingham
DNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
