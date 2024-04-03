OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 2, 2024 

Joel Embiid’s return was the biggest news heading into Tuesday’s game between the visiting OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. “The Process” was cleared to play hours before the matchup. He had previously missed Philly’s past 29 games.

Oklahoma didn’t have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the roster due to a nagging quad issue. They will try to get a road win without their best player. “SGA” has now missed three out of OKC’s last four games.

Philadelphia led 25-22 after the opening 12 minutes behind Embiid and Tobias Harris. Tyrese Maxey’s absence, however, made the 76ers’ offense stagnate on several occasions. Cam Payne, playing in Maxey’s role, needed to improve.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The second period was all OKC as its defense flummoxed Philadelphia. Oklahoma’s bench helped push the offense as the visitors took a 54-44 advantage as both teams exited for the halftime break.

Expand Tweet

The third quarter was a closely-fought period with the Philadelphia 76ers edging the OKC Thunder 29-26. OKC was still in the driver's seat 80-73 at the end of the said frame.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

OKC Thunder game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 15 3 1 Jaylin Williams 4 4 11 Aaron Wiggins 10 2 1 Josh Giddey 7 4 3 Lu Dort 13 5 2 Lindy Waters III 2 2 0 Gordon Hayward 4 2 1 Kenrich Williams 8 1 0 Mike Musacala 0 1 0 Isaiah Joe 11 3 5 Cason Wallace 6 3 1 Bismack Biyombo

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tobias Harris 17 4 3 Joel Embiid 14 4 7 Kyle Lowry 3 1 2 Cam Payne 10 8 3 Kelly Oubre Jr. 8 4 1 Nic Batum 2 2 1 KJ Martin 2 0 2 Paul Reed 10 8 1 Buddy Hield 7 2 0 Robert Covington D.J. Wilson Tyrese Maxey

Chet Holmgren and Joel Embiid's 3-pointers tonight

Minus two of both teams' respective starting point guards, the big men took center stage with the 3-point shooting.

Chet Holmgren went 3-for-4 from deep going into the fourth quarter, while Joel Embiid missed all of his attempts beyond the arc.