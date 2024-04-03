  • home icon
OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 2, 2024 

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 03, 2024 02:10 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid’s return was the biggest news heading into Tuesday’s game between the visiting OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. “The Process” was cleared to play hours before the matchup. He had previously missed Philly’s past 29 games.

Oklahoma didn’t have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the roster due to a nagging quad issue. They will try to get a road win without their best player. “SGA” has now missed three out of OKC’s last four games.

Philadelphia led 25-22 after the opening 12 minutes behind Embiid and Tobias Harris. Tyrese Maxey’s absence, however, made the 76ers’ offense stagnate on several occasions. Cam Payne, playing in Maxey’s role, needed to improve.

The second period was all OKC as its defense flummoxed Philadelphia. Oklahoma’s bench helped push the offense as the visitors took a 54-44 advantage as both teams exited for the halftime break.

The third quarter was a closely-fought period with the Philadelphia 76ers edging the OKC Thunder 29-26. OKC was still in the driver's seat 80-73 at the end of the said frame.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

OKC Thunder game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren1531
Jaylin Williams4411
Aaron Wiggins1021
Josh Giddey743
Lu Dort1352
Lindy Waters III220
Gordon Hayward421
Kenrich Williams810
Mike Musacala010
Isaiah Joe113 5
Cason Wallace6 3 1
Bismack Biyombo

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Tobias Harris1743
Joel Embiid1447
Kyle Lowry312
Cam Payne1083
Kelly Oubre Jr.841
Nic Batum221
KJ Martin202
Paul Reed1081
Buddy Hield720
Robert Covington
D.J. Wilson
Tyrese Maxey

Chet Holmgren and Joel Embiid's 3-pointers tonight

Minus two of both teams' respective starting point guards, the big men took center stage with the 3-point shooting.

Chet Holmgren went 3-for-4 from deep going into the fourth quarter, while Joel Embiid missed all of his attempts beyond the arc.

Quick Links

