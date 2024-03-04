OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 3, 2024

The OKC Thunder looked to stay unbeaten against the Phoenix Suns this season when they squared off again on Sunday. Oklahoma won 111-99 on Nov. 12 to open the hostilities. As both teams are scheduled to face each other just thrice, OKC wins the season series with a victory in the rematch.

Phoenix hit its first four shots to start the game with an early lead before OKC began to catch up. Unsurprisingly, Kevin Durant paced the Suns with able backing from Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal. The absence of the injured Devin Booker had already been felt by the home team by the midway point of the first period.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sizzled for 10 points while Chet Holmgren added five. Isaiah Joe helped the Thunder’s late flurry with six points. They pushed Oklahoma to a 28-24 advantage after 12 minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Suns did a better job guarding "SGA" at the start of the second quarter but the added attention allowed the others to get better looks. Lu Dort, Josh Giddey and Jalin Williams contributed more with Phoenix sending double teams to the Thunder superstar.

Expand Tweet

The Phoenix Suns' improved defense, however, was undone by their turnovers. They coughed up the ball eight times in the second period alone. The miscues allowed the OKC Thunder to start pulling away from the hosts.

A 20-6 kick to end the quarter gave Oklahoma a 66-52 advantage leading into the halftime break.

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns game player stats and box scores

OKC Thunder game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 9 4 1 0 0 0 Jalin Williams 7 1 2 1 0 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 18 4 4 0 1 0 Josh Giddey 7 0 1 1 2 1 Lu Dort 10 3 1 3 1 1 Gordon Hayward 2 3 0 0 0 0 Kenrich Williams 0 2 2 0 0 0 Bismack Biyombo 2 2 1 0 0 0 Isaiah Joe 6 1 0 1 1 0 Aaron Wiggins 3 1 0 0 0 0 Cason Wallace 2 2 1 0 0 0

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 9 4 1 0 0 0 Jalin Williams 7 1 2 1 0 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 18 3 4 1 1 0 Josh Giddey 7 0 1 1 2 1 Lu Dort 10 3 0 2 1 1 Gordon Hayward 2 3 0 0 0 0 Kenrich Williams 0 2 2 0 0 0 Bismack Biyombo 2 2 1 0 0 0 Isaiah Joe 6 1 0 1 1 0 Aaron Wiggins 3 2 0 0 0 0 CasonWallace 2 2 0 0 0 0