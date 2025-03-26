OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score for March 25

The top-seeded OKC Thunder in the Western Conference squared off against the No. 9 Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center, in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff battle.

Below is the box score for the OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings game.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Kenrich Williams 11:56 3 1 2 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 Chet Holmgren 16:14 9 6 1 4 7 57.1 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 6 2 0 1 2 13 Isaiah Hartenstein 14:12 2 4 3 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 1 1 0 8 Luguentz Dort 16:07 8 2 0 3 5 60.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 1 0 1 1 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17:50 18 2 2 6 10 60.0 2 4 50.0 4 4 100 0 2 0 0 4 1 15 Isaiah Joe 13:37 8 1 2 3 5 60.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 9 Dillon Jones 07:50 5 0 0 2 3 66.7 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Jaylin Williams 09:48 6 5 1 2 4 50.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 5 0 0 1 2 14 Alex Caruso 12:26 5 4 6 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 2 2 100 1 3 0 1 0 1 22 TOTALS 64 28 17 23 39 59.0 12 21 57.1 6 6 100 1 24 4 2 8 8 -

Sacramento Kings player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- DeMar DeRozan 17:36 4 2 2 2 8 25.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 1 0 1 1 -11 Keegan Murray 16:09 9 1 0 3 5 60.0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 1 0 0 -7 Domantas Sabonis 17:36 2 5 6 1 5 20.0 0 3 0.0 0 2 0.0 1 4 0 0 2 1 -11 Zach LaVine 18:33 10 2 3 4 9 44.4 2 6 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 1 1 -24 Keon Ellis 17:36 6 1 1 2 5 40.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 2 0 1 0 -11 Jake LaRavia 14:00 5 1 1 2 2 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 -15 Jonas Valančiūnas 06:24 2 2 1 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 1 1 0 0 1 0 -11 Markelle Fultz 06:24 4 1 0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -11 Devin Carter 03:16 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -7 Doug McDermott 02:26 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 TOTALS 42 17 14 16 43 37.2 8 22 36.4 2 4 50.0 3 12 5 1 6 5 -

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Game recap

The contest opened as a tight back-and-forth affair, with OKC clinging to a slim 16-15 edge with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter. But from there, the Thunder exploded on a 15-6 run to close the quarter ahead 31-21.

In the second quarter, the Thunder kept up the pressure, outscoring Sacramento by another eight points to head into halftime with an 18-point cushion.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC with 18 points in the first half, as the team shot a scorching 59.0%, including sinking 12 of their 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Kings struggled offensively, shooting just 37.2% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range.

