  • OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score for March 25

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score for March 25

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 26, 2025 03:08 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
The top-seeded OKC Thunder in the Western Conference squared off against the No. 9 Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center, in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff battle.

Below is the box score for the OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings game.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Kenrich Williams11:563121250.01250.0000.00100017
Chet Holmgren16:149614757.11250.0000.006201213
Isaiah Hartenstein14:1224311100000.0000.00401108
Luguentz Dort16:078203560.02450.0000.002101110
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander17:50182261060.02450.04410002004115
Isaiah Joe13:378123560.02450.0000.00110009
Dillon Jones07:505002366.711100000.000000012
Jaylin Williams09:486512450.02366.7000.005001214
Alex Caruso12:265461250.0111002210013010122
TOTALS642817233959.0122157.1661001244288-
Sacramento Kings player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
DeMar DeRozan17:364222825.0020.0000.0021011-11
Keegan Murray16:099103560.03475.0000.0101100-7
Domantas Sabonis17:362561520.0030.0020.0140021-11
Zach LaVine18:3310234944.42633.3000.0020011-24
Keon Ellis17:366112540.02450.0000.0012010-11
Jake LaRavia14:005112210011100000.0011000-15
Jonas Valančiūnas06:24221030.0000.022100110010-11
Markelle Fultz06:244102450.0000.0000.0010001-11
Devin Carter03:16000010.0010.0000.0000001-7
Doug McDermott02:26000010.0010.0000.0000000-2
TOTALS421714164337.282236.42450.03125165-
OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Game recap

The contest opened as a tight back-and-forth affair, with OKC clinging to a slim 16-15 edge with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter. But from there, the Thunder exploded on a 15-6 run to close the quarter ahead 31-21.

In the second quarter, the Thunder kept up the pressure, outscoring Sacramento by another eight points to head into halftime with an 18-point cushion.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC with 18 points in the first half, as the team shot a scorching 59.0%, including sinking 12 of their 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Kings struggled offensively, shooting just 37.2% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
