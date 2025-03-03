  • home icon
OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score (March 2) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 03, 2025 01:24 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score (March 2) | 2024-25 NBA season - Image: Imagn

A Western Conference battle took place Sunday as the OKC Thunder took on the San Antonio Spurs. This game could have been a showcase of the budding rivalry between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, but neither was available for the matchup.

The Spurs aimed to build momentum after snapping a four-game losing streak, while the Thunder looked to secure their fifth consecutive road win.

Below is the box score for the OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Luguentz Dort14:302411333.3020.0000.02210020
Jalen Williams16:32224381172.73475.033100130100-3
Isaiah Hartenstein13:366523560.0000.0000.01401120
Cason Wallace16:119213742.92540.011100020012-3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander17:48220461060.02366.78988.90011001
Jaylin Williams08:072111333.3020.0000.0010001-6
Kenrich Williams07:28010000.0000.0000.0101000-2
Alex Caruso11:473021250.0010.011100001010-4
Aaron Wiggins07:493111520.01333.3000.0010020-2
Ousmane Dieng06:123111110011100000.0010000-6
TOTALS722216254753.292142.9131492.95144357-
San Antonio Spurs player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Devin Vassell15:229134757.11333.3000.0011001-5
Harrison Barnes14:0211024666.73475.0000.0000001-2
Bismack Biyombo10:162421250.0000.0000.0220002-5
De'Aaron Fox14:558113742.92366.7000.00100112
Chris PaulPG14:536132210022100000.0010101-1
Stephon Castle15:13184261060.04757.12450.022001015
Keldon Johnson12:057453475.01250.0000.00400146
Jeremy Sochan13:4410144666.71250.01110001112110
Julian Champagnie09:306022366.72366.7000.00000105
TOTALS772124294761.7162661.53560.041222611-
OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Game recap

The Thunder started strong, quickly establishing an eight-point lead in the first quarter. However, the Spurs responded, turning the game into a shootout, with San Antonio sinking 10 3-pointers and OKC knocking down seven.

Despite the hot shooting from both teams, the Thunder held a 41-38 advantage after the opening period.

The Spurs carried their offensive rhythm into the second quarter and caught fire from deep, adding six more 3s to set a franchise record of 16 3-pointers made in a single half — the most in any half in team history.

At halftime, San Antonio led 77-72, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each dropping 22 points for the Thunder.

Eight Spurs players hit at least one 3-pointer in the first half.

Rookie Stephon Castle led the way with four, followed by Harrison Barnes with three. Julian Champagnie, Chris Paul and De’Aaron Fox each contributed two, as the Spurs shot an incredible 61.5% from beyond the arc in the first two quarters.

