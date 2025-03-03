OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score (March 2) | 2024-25 NBA season

A Western Conference battle took place Sunday as the OKC Thunder took on the San Antonio Spurs. This game could have been a showcase of the budding rivalry between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, but neither was available for the matchup.

Ad

The Spurs aimed to build momentum after snapping a four-game losing streak, while the Thunder looked to secure their fifth consecutive road win.

Below is the box score for the OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Luguentz Dort 14:30 2 4 1 1 3 33.3 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 1 0 0 2 0 Jalen Williams 16:32 22 4 3 8 11 72.7 3 4 75.0 3 3 100 1 3 0 1 0 0 -3 Isaiah Hartenstein 13:36 6 5 2 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 4 0 1 1 2 0 Cason Wallace 16:11 9 2 1 3 7 42.9 2 5 40.0 1 1 100 0 2 0 0 1 2 -3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17:48 22 0 4 6 10 60.0 2 3 66.7 8 9 88.9 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 Jaylin Williams 08:07 2 1 1 1 3 33.3 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -6 Kenrich Williams 07:28 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2 Alex Caruso 11:47 3 0 2 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 1 1 100 0 0 1 0 1 0 -4 Aaron Wiggins 07:49 3 1 1 1 5 20.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 2 0 -2 Ousmane Dieng 06:12 3 1 1 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -6 TOTALS 72 22 16 25 47 53.2 9 21 42.9 13 14 92.9 5 14 4 3 5 7 -

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

San Antonio Spurs player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Devin Vassell 15:22 9 1 3 4 7 57.1 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 1 -5 Harrison Barnes 14:02 11 0 2 4 6 66.7 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -2 Bismack Biyombo 10:16 2 4 2 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 0 0 0 2 -5 De'Aaron Fox 14:55 8 1 1 3 7 42.9 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 Chris PaulPG 14:53 6 1 3 2 2 100 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 0 1 -1 Stephon Castle 15:13 18 4 2 6 10 60.0 4 7 57.1 2 4 50.0 2 2 0 0 1 0 15 Keldon Johnson 12:05 7 4 5 3 4 75.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 1 4 6 Jeremy Sochan 13:44 10 1 4 4 6 66.7 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 0 1 1 1 2 1 10 Julian Champagnie 09:30 6 0 2 2 3 66.7 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 TOTALS 77 21 24 29 47 61.7 16 26 61.5 3 5 60.0 4 12 2 2 6 11 -

Ad

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Game recap

The Thunder started strong, quickly establishing an eight-point lead in the first quarter. However, the Spurs responded, turning the game into a shootout, with San Antonio sinking 10 3-pointers and OKC knocking down seven.

Despite the hot shooting from both teams, the Thunder held a 41-38 advantage after the opening period.

The Spurs carried their offensive rhythm into the second quarter and caught fire from deep, adding six more 3s to set a franchise record of 16 3-pointers made in a single half — the most in any half in team history.

Ad

At halftime, San Antonio led 77-72, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each dropping 22 points for the Thunder.

Eight Spurs players hit at least one 3-pointer in the first half.

Rookie Stephon Castle led the way with four, followed by Harrison Barnes with three. Julian Champagnie, Chris Paul and De’Aaron Fox each contributed two, as the Spurs shot an incredible 61.5% from beyond the arc in the first two quarters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback