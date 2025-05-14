"OKC went from Boys to Men": NBA Analyst reviews Thunders tiptoeing Game 5 as a legit sign of Championship caliber team

NBA Analyst Raheem Palmer was seen giving his honest review on the OKC Thunder team after their Game 5 win over the Denver Nuggets. The young squad beat Jokic and Co. with a mammoth display at the Paycom Center, generating high praise from the analyst. He claimed that they showed signs of a legit championship caliber team.

Ad

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), to tweet about the Thunder squad after their impressive 112-105 win over the Nuggets, Palmer explained why their performance against the Colorado franchise proves they are ready to win it all, as he captioned the tweet with a short note:

"OKC just went from Boys to Men in this game. This is the type of win the propels a team to a championship," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The analyst's remarks come after the OKC Thunder rallied back to win Game 5 after trailing for the entirety of the game. Behind by two points at the halfway mark, the Nuggets increased their lead to eight in the third quarter. However, the Thunder showed real hunger and desire in the final quarter as they eventually beat the Nuggets by 7 points.

A solid defensive display in the fourth saw the Nuggets score a measly 19 points, while the OKC offense went off with 34 points in the final quarter. The Thunder also had 6 different players scoring in double digits, showcasing the caliber of this team.

Ad

The Thunder are hoping to return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2012, as they travel to the Ball Arena for Game 6.

OKC Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praises starman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after securing Game 5 victory

The OKC Thunder are one win away from returning to the Western Conference Finals, as they took the lead in the series with a convincing offensive display. Head coach Mark Daigneault was over the moon with his team's performance, in particular with star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as he led his team when they needed him most.

Ad

Speaking about him during the post-game press conference, Daigneault showed him love as he explained that this is what "great players" do:

"What the great players do is they rise in the face of those challenges and adversities. And I just thought he got more and more composed as the game went on. And despite the fact that the pressure was mounting and it got hotter in there, he got cooler and just kind of settled into it, made the right plays, let the game tell him what to do," he said.

SGA finished the game with 31 points, as he converted 12 of 23 attempted field goals. The Canadian will be hoping to take his team all the way as they face the Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More