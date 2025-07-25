  • home icon
  Basketball
  Jonathan Kuminga
  "Omg Murray and Keon Ellis are Warriors" - NBA fans abuzz as Kings lure Jonathan Kuminga with guaranteed 'starting role'

"Omg Murray and Keon Ellis are Warriors" - NBA fans abuzz as Kings lure Jonathan Kuminga with guaranteed 'starting role'

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 25, 2025 22:03 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Fans react to a potential Jonathan Kuminga trade to the Kings (Image Source: IMAGN)

There is progress in the NBA trade talks involving Jonathan Kuminga and the Sacramento Kings. The Kings have shown interest in Kuminga since the start of the free agency period. However, there has been no real advancement in talks of a potential sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors.

Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, Kuminga believes he could be a starter for the next team he'll play for. That is, if the Warriors change their minds and decide to keep him as a starter next to Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. Unfortunately for the young forward, that is unlikely to happen.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, progress has been made on a potential trade that could see Kuminga joining the Kings organization. Slater reported on Friday that the 22-year-old forward recently met with team staff, including executives Scott Perry and B.J. Armstrong, along with head coach Doug Christie.

Slater mentioned that it was a productive meeting, which is a positive sign for Kuminga's future and hints at a possible starting role.

"Kuminga recently met with the Sacramento Kings within the last couple days (Scott Perry, Doug Christie and BJ Armstrong) and liked Sac's pitch with "starting role" being the big part of the conversation. 1st time JK has actually engaged directly with SAC. @anthonyVslater first," Ray Almeda on X posted.
Following the news, fans started to speculate on a potential trade around Jonathan Kuminga.

"Omg Murray and keon Ellis are warriors," a fan speculated.
"Just give me Keon, S&T Lyles and a first for Kuminga," another fan suggested.
"Cool. Give us Murray then since Kuminga would start at the 4😐," one Warriors fan said.

Other fans were still figuring out how Kuminga would be a starter for the Kings.

"He’s starting over who? Lavine, Demar, Murray?" a comment read.
"If you going start jk over Keegan Murray you might as well trade us Keegan bro that’s makes 0 sense," someone commented.
"Would that mean Keegan Murray to the bench?? 😂 " a fan said on X.

What is the Warriors' asking price for Jonathan Kuminga?

Trading Jonathan Kuminga is a top priority for the Warriors. Given his potential as a starter and a fringe All-Star, the question arises: What is the asking price for Golden State with Kuminga?

According to Slater, the Warriors are reportedly looking for a young talent and possibly, at least a first-round pick.

"The Warriors have been pretty steadfast in their requirement of at least a first-round pick. They also want a young player - they don't want to take on bad contracts and that's what's really held a lot of this stuff up," Slater said on Thursday.
The best talent the Kings can offer for Jonathan Kuminga is Keegan Murray. But, would that be enough for the Warriors to agree to a potential deal?

