"On a mission to retire by the end of the season" - NBA fans react to Joel Embiid receiving painful treatment on left knee every time he plays

Joel Embiid has not been his usual dominant self this season, as he has been playing with a bummed left knee. With Embiid’s injury, the Philadelphia 76ers’ season has suffered, causing them to slip to the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record, including nine straight losses in their most recent stretch.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania, Embiid has been getting regular injections in his left knee during the season just to play games for the Sixers.

“The 76ers has continued to evaluate and consult with doctors and specialists on that troublesome left knee,” Charania said. “(He is) playing through regular and frequent injections in his left knee."

With Shams’ latest update, NBA fans wondered why the 76ers refused to shut him down during the season, knowing the extent of Embiid’s injury. They also suggested the 76ers’ potential next move if the former league MVP eventually sits out the rest of the season.

“Sounds like a surefire way to end his career early Bro is on a mission to retire by the end of the season 😭,” one fan said

“ensure his long-term health,” another fan wrote.

“Just take the surgery and tank,” another fan suggested.

Other fans indicated that Embiid should just retire from basketball as he has been bugged by constant injuries since entering the league in 2014.

“He’s done,” said one fan.

“Yea i think it’s about time to retire,” said another fan.

“Unfortunately... his career is O V A,” another fan wrote.

Embiid has only played 19 games this season and has been unlike his MVP self from the past few years. He is averaging 23.8 points per game, his lowest in five years, along with 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the 76ers.

He won the MVP in 2023 but was again hit by a left knee injury in 2024, causing him to play only 39 games in the 2023-2024 season.

Joel Embiid looking at all options in knee recovery

Joel Embiid is keeping all his options open to repair his left knee. In a post-game interview on Feb. 9, Embiid said something has to be done to repair his knee, hinting at possible surgery during or after the 2024-2025 season.

“The straightforward answer is when you’ve got something that’s inconsistent, at some point we’ve got to do something about it. We don’t know what it is. We are looking into every option … at some point,” Embiid said.

Embiid has torn both meniscus in his knees in his career, among other injuries he sustained through the years.

If he opts to undertake surgery, the 76ers will be left with Tyrese Maxey and Paul George leading the team, which is only fighting for a play-in spot after a lengthy slump.

