Once toasted in 2021, Shaquille O'Neal's 4,000-square-foot Krispy Kreme outlet in Atlanta set to open on Oct 10th

In the realm of sports, it's crucial to bounce back from setbacks, and this is precisely what basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal appears to be embodying as he prepares to reopen his Krispy Kreme store, which was devastated by a fire in 2021, in Midtown Atlanta

The donut company has revealed that its reconstructed 4,000-square-foot shop in the historic Ponce de Leon location will be reopening on Oct. 10.

“Midtown Atlanta residents and visitors rejoice! Krispy Kreme and Shaquille O’Neal today announced Oct. 10 as the grand opening of their all-new 4,000-square-foot shop on the site of the brand’s historic Ponce de Leon location,” Krispy Kreme said in a press release.

A rendering of the Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme, as shared by Shaquille O'Neal on his Instagram

O'Neal, the owner of the Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon, invested $1,400,000 to revive the place to its former glory.

The renowned establishment gained fame for its remarkable act of donating 150 dozen doughnuts during Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral in 1968. The reconstruction aimed to faithfully restore the original design of the location.

The original location, which was built over 60 years ago, held historical significance as one of the early Krispy Kreme locations established outside of the company's primary bases of operation in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Nashville.

The newly designed shop is said to achieve a delightful blend of modernization while paying homage to its rich historical heritage. This includes features such as a custom mural and plaque, along with the restoration of the iconic Krispy Kreme heritage sign from the 1960s.

When did Shaquille O'Neal buy the Krispy Kreme store?

O'Neal bought the store in 2016.

The original shop at that location was destroyed by fire in 2021, and a second fire occurred later that same year. Authorities indicated that they suspected the first fire started in the kitchen area and subsequently spread to a section of the attic. There were no injuries reported in either of the fires.

"We will bounce back better than ever," O'Neal said at the time.

The legendary big man announced in January his plans to rebuild the establishment.

“I told u me and @krispykreme would bounce back better than ever in Atlanta! Can’t wait to turn on the Hot Light at our brand-new Ponce shop this summer,” he said.

With the impending reopening of the donut shop, it's highly likely that fans will see more donut-related interactions between Shaq and his donut-loving friend Charles Barkley in the near future. Their shared love for donuts has been a source of entertainment.