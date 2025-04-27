"One of the best point guards in the league": Larsa Pippen pens glowing review of son Scotty Pippen Jr. after promising season ends in heartbreak

Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies lost 117-115 to the OKC Thunder in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series on Saturday. Pippen and his teammates' season ended via a sweep at the hands of the No. 1 ranked team in the NBA. The point guard, who had a career-high 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the loss, could not hide his disappointment in the postgame interview.

Pippen’s mother, Larsa Pippen, wrote on Instagram a few hours after the loss to give props to the former unheralded guard:

“I’m so proud of my son @spippenjr. He’s one of the best point guards in the league! You had a great season my love”

Larsa Pippen praises her son, Scotty Pippen Jr., on Instagram following the Memphis Grizzlies' season ending loss to the OKC Thunder on Saturday. [photo: @larsapippen/IG]

Scotty Pippen Jr. was thrust into the Grizzlies’ starting lineup following the injury of rookie Jaylen Wells. Interim coach Tuomas Iisalo inserted the point guard into the first five instead of going with another small forward to replace the versatile Wells.

Pippen stepped up and showed he was ready for the opportunity. In the play-in tournament win against the Dallas Mavericks, the former LA Lakers guard had 13 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The OKC Thunder brought a different challenge to Pippen and the Grizzlies. They were whipped 131-80 in Game 1 on Apr. 20. Scottie Pippen’s son ended the game with two points, four assists and two rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. only got better as the series progressed. Larsa Pippen’s son saved his best for last in Game 4. With their backs against the wall, Scotty Pippen Jr. put up 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Despite being outmanned the Grizzlies gave the Thunder a tough battle before bowing out 117-115.

Memphis Grizzlies may have found a diamond in the rough in Scotty Pippen Jr.

In October 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies converted Scotty Pippen's two-way contract into a four-year, $9.6 million deal. After showing promise, the Grizzlies were confident they had found a rotational player in the former LA Lakers guard.

Last season, Pippen averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 21 games. The point guard showed in the following campaign that the Grizzlies may have found a diamond in the rough. In 79 games, 21 as a starter, Pippen averaged 9.9 PPG, 4.4 APG, 3.3 RPG and 1.3 SPG. More importantly, he played his best in the playoffs.

Despite a disappointing end to the season, the Grizzlies have to be happy with what they have in Larsas Pippen's son.

