"One of my closest friends": D'Angelo Russell gets massive endorsement from former Lakers teammate after Dallas reunion 

D'Angelo Russell signing with the Mavericks saw him, Anthony Davis and Max Christie form a mini-former Lakers reunion in Dallas next season. The trio played for two seasons together in LA, making the playoffs thrice.

Their tenures with the franchise ended in quick succession after Russell got traded to the Brooklyn Nets last December for Dorian Finney-Smith, while Davis and Christie were shipped to Dallas for Luka Doncic.

Nevertheless, their reunion hasn't taken long. Kyrie Irving's ACL injury led Dallas to covet point guards on the open market and Russell was a free agent. After weeks of speculation and rumors, the Mavericks wasted no time in signing the former All-Star to a two-year $11.7 million deal.

Max Christie was as pumped as anybody to join forces with D'Angelo Russell again. Here's what the 3-and-D guard told reporters on Tuesday (via Mavericks reporter Mike Curtis on X):

"I was happy. I called him as soon as I found out. That’s one of my closest friends and teammates. We were together for 2 years out in LA, and I respect him a lot. I admire a lot about him and take a lot from his game, his demeanor, and how he plays. I’m happy to have him."

Christie was a rookie when he first linked up with Russell after the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They didn't play together as much with Christie still developing as a prospect until the 2024-25 season. Under JJ Redick, Christie came into his own and played heavy minutes with veteran players.

D'Angelo Russell and Nico Harrison were thrilled for Mavericks' potential with him

D'Angelo Russell is looking to prove his doubters wrong after an up-and-down tenure in LA. Russell lost his starting spot multiple times under Darvin Ham and JJ Redick before eventually being shipped. His inconsistencies always made him a prime suspect as a key trade asset, especially during the 2024 trade deadline, offseason and the 2025 trade deadline.

The Lakers moved him months before it. Russell played out the year on the rebuilding Nets before landing a contract with the Mavericks, a place where he has a significant role to play as the starting point guard without Kyrie Irving.

His conversation with Mavs GM Nico Harrison summed up his fit with the team. Here's their exchange that went viral on July 9 from Russell's podcast:

"I'm so excited, you really fit what we're trying to do," Harrison said.

"I like me with a chip on my shoulder," Russell replied.

Harrison placed his confidence in Russell, sending a warning to the rest of the league.

"It's about to be a problem," he said.

The transition will likely be an easy one for D'Angelo Russell. He's already played with Anthony Davis and Max Christie before. His pick-and-roll chemistry with Davis helped the Lakers find success offensively on many occasions. With adequate spacing and defense next to him, Russell might be in a better position than he was with any other team.

