“One Game at a Time” - Santi Aldama Discusses Grizzlies’ Playoff Outlook, His Development, and Spanish Inspirations [EXCLUSIVE]

The Memphis Grizzlies have become one of the most successful teams in the Western Conference through a highly impressive ability to recognize talent through the draft, and then help many of those prospects realize their potential with practical player development work. Among the various examples is Santi Aldama, who was selected 30th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Santi Aldama Exclusive

Aldama, averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, is enjoying the best season of his NBA career thus far. He credits his career-high scoring average to the Grizzlies' ball movement within a new offensive system that leverages less pick-and-roll than every other offense in the league. Players like Aldama are put in positions to make plays more often than they would be in a traditional modern scheme.

"The way that we move the ball, just getting more opportunities to actually make some plays," Aldama told Sportskeeda. "I think that's, that's been big, and I think the natural growth. I'm still super young, so I feel like every year, I'm just getting better."

In terms of development, Aldama has focused on adding muscle to his frame, allowing him to play through contact more effectively. However, as a skilled passer, he understands the importance of leveraging his growing reputation offensively to create opportunities for teammates.

"Just being more aggressive, build my body to where I can take more contact and, and keep being a selfless player and just making the right decisions every time," Aldama explained.

Aldama's defensive growth has also been a key part of his development. He admitted that early in his career, he struggled with his physicality, especially his body type. However, he feels that his body has matured and his defensive abilities have improved significantly. Memphis trusts him to guard in space and provide a necessary interior impact, making him a versatile player.

"I think obviously started off like, slow, not super physical, especially with the body type of like seven footers tend to be that way," Aldama said. "I've grown into my body. I feel like I'm actually a pretty good defender, and when I'm out there, the team wins. So that's the biggest focus for me. I definitely think I'm better than what I'm giving credit for."

With 17 games left, Aldama stresses the importance of staying focused on the present and not looking too far ahead. Although the Grizzlies have faced some struggles recently, Aldama is determined to keep a day-by-day mentality. At 42-24, Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference in what has become a tightly contested seeding race with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets as the end of the season nears.

"One game at a time. We've been struggling a little bit; that's no secret," Aldama said. "Just taking one day at a time, not getting ahead of ourselves. When you're in a good position, you tend to feel that way. I think that might've been effective for us not being as great right now. Just like I said, take it one day at a time and trust the game."

If the Grizzlies can collectively reach the appropriate gear, they have the potential to go on a lengthy postseason run in a wide-open Western Conference. Aldama shared the team's focus on ball movement and intentional approach to targeting the right matchups in the postseason.

"I think sharing the ball," said Aldama, regarding the key to postseason success for the Grizzlies. "Obviously, in the postseason, you see a lot of more scouting and targeting certain guys. I think when the ball moves that way, it's very hard to actually plan a scout when everybody's actually involved, and you cannot single out one guy."

Aldama also shared how playing alongside perimeter players like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane makes the game easier for the entire team. Their gravity and playmaking open up easy shots for the rest of the squad.

"I think both gravity and playmaking, obviously with the gravity and when they actually pass the ball, you get super easy shots because they have to see how they guard him and then the playmaking like they're willing passers," Aldama said. "Obviously, they get their buckets because they have that ease that comes naturally to them. But then, when teams throw two or three guys at them, they can make the appropriate pass. You just have to be ready to knock them down."

The Grizzlies are eager to get Jaren Jackson Jr. back into the lineup as he recovers from a sprained left ankle. Aldama discussed Jackson’s defense’s impact on the team in terms of his timing and aggression amid an All-Star season with career-best offensive results and a possible second Defensive Player of the Year award on the way.

"I think it's just his knack for being in the right spot at the right time,” Aldama said of Jackson. “Sometimes even he looks out of position, but then he gets there, I think his aggressiveness and as a defender, it lets you be more aggressive to where if you get beat, he's going to be there, so definitely growing chemistry there, offensively and defensively with him, but like, defensively, I think that's a big difference when he's on and off the court."

Aldama, Spain’s only active NBA player, will have a strong chance to enhance his legacy in Spanish basketball when he debuts as a leader for the national team at EuroBasket during the NBA offseason.

As Aldama continues to grow in his career, he appreciates Memphis’ history with Spanish players has influenced him. He feels a deep connection to the franchise because of the presence of Spanish players in its history, like the Gasol brothers. Pau played for the Grizzlies from 2001 to 2008 before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that included his brother, Marc, who then continued that legacy from 2008 to 2019 in Memphis.

"Memphis has always had a Spanish player in the franchise, so that's been super big for me growing up," Aldama said. "You kind of feel like the franchise has a bit of you, so for me growing up that was the feeling I had with Memphis and now being able to play there seeing his legacy, actually talking to people that witnessed what he did and, and how he cared about the community is important for me. I just feel more at home in a certain way where, whereas maybe with another team I wouldn't feel that way."

Given Marc Gasol’s lasting legacy in the Grizzlies organization, Aldama has had some opportunities to connect with one of the true icons of Spanish basketball when he’s around the organization. It’s resulted in some helpful advice for on and off the court.

"With his retirement, but then I've talked to him whenever we've seen each other, and he's a super selfless dude, same as he was on the court, off the court—just trying to help me out," Aldama said. "He was in the business a long time, so he just wanted to make sure I had all the information to succeed.”

Pau Gasol, the original icon of Spanish basketball, is another figure who has significantly inspired Aldama in his basketball career. In 2023, Pau made history for Spanish basketball by being enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and Marc is among the finalists for the Class of 2025.

"I think he was the face of basketball in Spain. He's one of our best athletes in general," Aldama said of Gasol. "I think his passion for the game and obviously, winning two championships that had never been done when he did it, and then Marc won it. Just something super inspiring as a Spanish kid. The NBA is not something that a lot of Spanish players have done. It keeps building year by year, but seeing that he could do it, especially when I was like 9, 10 years old, was definitely a motivation for me to chase my dream.”

It remains to be seen where Aldama’s Spanish national team will be. The EuroBasket draw will be held in Riga, Latvia, on March 27, with four host nations for the Group Phase, including Cyprus, Finland, Latvia, and Poland. The Final Phase will be held only in Latvia.

