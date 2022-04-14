"One of one; No one can reach it" - Gilbert Arenas believes it is impossible for any NBA player to overtake Michael Jordan as the GOAT

The debate over the GOAT, Michael Jordan or LeBron James, is getting interesting. James is gunning for the all-time scoring list, which could close the gap between him and Jordan. However, the LA Lakers' disappointing season could have ended the debate, according to some people.

On the latest episode of "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast, comedian Aries Spears discussed the debate with Arenas and Josiah Johnson. Arenas believes Jordan is the GOAT because he brought a lot to the table and "His Airness" was one of a kind.

"Jordan, what he brings to the game – style, grace, talk," Arenas said. "He became the Bugatti. Just one of one. No one can reach it, period. No matter what you do, you can't reach that vehicle."

Spears added that the conversation is over because of what happened to James and the LA Lakers (33-49) this season. Spears noted that he respects "The King," but Jordan is the only GOAT.

"I respect the man's game," Spears said. "He's nice, despite many of the things that I've said in poking fun. I respect him. You can't not respect him, and the man is one of the best. But he ain't Jordan. Jordan's the GOAT, man, end of conversation. And this season right here, we can finally put a pin in that garbage. This season right here."

Despite the good points made by both Arenas and Spears, the GOAT debate will continue. Jordan had those two seasons with the Washington Wizards. LeBron is still capable of winning another championship before retiring. He's also much closer to becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Why is Michael Jordan considered as the GOAT?

Michael Jordan's accomplishments on the basketball court made him the GOAT for many. Jordan won six NBA championships and was a six-time NBA Finals MVP, a five-time NBA MVP, a 14-time All-Star, a record 10-time scoring champion, a one-time Defensive Player of the Year and a former Rookie of the Year.

MJ's off-the-court impact also matters in the GOAT debate. Jordan made the sport global in the 1990s as part of the "Dream Team." The TV ratings for the NBA Finals have not returned to the same level during the Chicago Bulls' dominance. It shows how popular Mike was back then.

But Jordan's lasting legacy will be carried by his brand, the Air Jordan. Millions of people buy his shoes, making him one of the planet's richest and most influential people. The younger generation may forget how dominant MJ was on the court, but his shoes and brand could last forever.

Jordan's aura is also on another level, as evidenced by the reception he got at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game to celebrate the 75 greatest players ever. MJ received the loudest reaction among all the legends present in Cleveland, LeBron James' hometown team.

