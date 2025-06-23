One person shot during OKC Thunder's championship celebration at Scissortail Park outside Paycom Center: Report

The OKC Thunder's championship celebration turned hostile outside the Paycom Center as one person was reportedly shot following the team’s title win in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The shooting happened on the west side of the Scissortail Park, just across the Paycom Center. One person was reported shot, causing police to immediately respond to the incident.

The location was beside the OKC Boulevard and Hudson Avenue, where fans are expected to flood after the Thunder’s NBA championship win.

The incident also caused a ruckus outside the Paycom Center as police went to the area with long guns to disperse the fans.

The Game 7 win gave the Thunder franchise its first NBA title since getting the franchise from the Seattle Supersonics in 2008. The title coronation was also the first one in OKC’s history, as no Game 7 had been played there until last night.

The Thunder was the best team in the regular season, winning 68 games, before sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies, surviving the Denver Nuggets, dominating the Minnesota Timberwolves, and taking down the Pacers.

OKC, the second-youngest team to have played in the NBA Finals, was led by 26-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 24-year-old Jalen Williams, both of whom were part of the Paul George trade in 2019, regarded as the start of the Thunder’s title rebuild.

OKC mayor addresses fans about championship parade

The Thunder fans will get a glimpse of their championship team soon, as a title parade is on the books, according to OKC mayor David Holt. According to him, the parade will start in Midtown and will end at Paycom Center and Scissortail Park on Tuesday.

“The day of the parade will forever live in the annals of our city’s history. It is a celebration of our team’s historic accomplishment and our city’s renaissance. All Thunder fans from across the city, state and world are invited,” Holt said.

“For those attending, please recognize the extraordinary and unprecedented magnitude of the event and expect long periods of time and significant walking for ingress and egress…And for downtown businesses and entities, please recognize that normal operations will not be possible on Tuesday. Let’s Thunder Up, OKC! WE are the champions!"

The Thunder fans are known as one of the loudest in the league, earning them the moniker “Loud City.”

