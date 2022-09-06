"One is respect; two is pride, and last one is represent" - Shaquille O'Neal shares three core values he learned from his father

Shaquille O'Neal has shared the three core values he learned from his father, "Sarge" Phillip Harrison. O'Neal is not just known for being an NBA legend and a savy businessman. He's also among the most charitable persons around, usually making headlines for his kindness and generosity.

On a recent trip to Australia, O'Neal was a guest on "The Be Better Off Show" with Brett Kelly. One of the topics discussed was the lasting impact his family has had on O'Neal's success.

The LA Lakers legend revealed the three best lessons he learned from the "Sarge."

"One is respect — respect yourself, respect your family, respect others," O'Neal said. "Two is pride. I was ashamed of being the tall guy because as a tall guy, they expect you to be a great basketball player. And when I first started out, I wasn't that great."

He continued:

"And then the last one was just represent — represent your family; represent your craft; represent who you are as a person. When it's all said and done for me ... I would like people to say, 'Shaq was a nice guy.'"

Shaquille O'Neal was in Australia recently for the first time in two decades, attending several seminars and non-NBA related activities. The four-time champ is open to bringing an NBA game Down Under.

In an interview with the NBL, O'Neal promised that he would talk to NBA commissioner Adam Silver regarding a game in Australia. The country has produced a number of NBA players over the years.

"I will mention it to the commissioner. I will," O'Neal said. "It's a global game, so why should all the games be played in America? If I was in charge, I would go to a different country every year, and I'm sure it’s in the works for Australia. I will ask him about Australia, and I won't speak for Mr Silver, but it will get done. I know it will."

Shaquille O'Neal gushes about his kids while in Australia

Shaquille O'Neal with his sons — Myles, Shareef and Shaqir

Shaquille O'Neal is not just known for his generosity towards others. He's also a family man, with six children — three sons and as many daughters. He recently gushed about his kids while in Australia a couple of weeks ago.

The former MVP's first interview in Australia was on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show." O'Neal talked about what his six children - Taahirah, Myles, Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah and Me'arah - are up to.

"My oldest daughter is a college graduate," O'Neal said. "She's starting her Master's now, and she's the executive marketing director at Pepsi. My oldest son is on tour with me DJing, and he's a six-figure model. ... My second son, Shareef, played with the Lakers in the Summer League, but he's going to the G League. He wants to be in the NBA."

Shaquille O'Neal continued:

"My youngest son under that is at TSU. My second daughter is at TSU. And my youngest daughter is in high school. ... I tell them all the time, 'We don't need another basketball player in the house. Whatever you want to do, take your time, and do it.'"

