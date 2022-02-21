"One of the most special nights in the history of the game" - Isiah Thomas takes a backhanded dig at players who did not attend the NBA 75 Anniversary Team event

Former NBA and Detroit Pistons superstar Isiah Thomas took a slight dig at the players who were part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team but didn't show up for the ceremony during the All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Speaking of the players who were present and absent for the ceremony, the former Pistons guard talked about how special the night was and said:

"For those who chose not to come and for those who missed it, what you chose to miss and not be a part of, is one of the most special nights in the history of our game. You know, the people who were here, you know, god bless them."

The likes of Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Russell Westbrook, Tim Duncan, Karl Malone, etc. all missed the ceremony and were not in attendance. However, fans in Cleveland were entertained with a spectacle. The likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were all in attendance on what was an incredible night filled with past and present superstars of the league.

Piñata Farms 🪅 @pinatafarms Isiah Thomas had a message to every Top 75 player who didn’t attend All Star Weekend Isiah Thomas had a message to every Top 75 player who didn’t attend All Star Weekend 💫 https://t.co/kNv04nySPd

How good was the NBA All-Star Weekend?

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrating the win.

NBA All-Star Weekend is one of the most anticipated events in the basketball world and more often than not, it always lives up to the hype and expectations from the superstars of the game to put on a show for the fans. This year was exactly that as the wide range of events allowed the players to put on a spectacle for the fans.

While the Dunk Contest received a lot of flak for not living up to the standards of the past, the three-point contest and the All-Star Game were another matter altogether. Minnesota Timberwolves' talisman Karl-Anthony Towns took home the three-point contest trophy as he once again made a strong case for why he is the best shooting big man in the league.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Just an unreal shot by The King Just an unreal shot by The King 👑 https://t.co/3EeX17jJ7t

The All-Star Game went down to the wire as LeBron James hit the game winner over Chicago Bulls superstar Zach LaVine after LaVine nailed a three-pointer to bring the game to a gripping finale. The likes of Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show as the former had a 50-point game with 16 made threes while the latter dropped 30 points and collected 12 boards on the night as LeBron James remained undefeated as captain.

However, the biggest storyline was the warm embrace between Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the two greatest players of all time were seen hugging each other and exchanging words, in what is a rarity of two of the greatest players of all time being seen together. With the All-Star Weekend having come to an end, the focus now switches to the final leg of the regular season as teams vye for the final spots in their respective conferences.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Who is the greatest player of all time? Michael Jordan LeBron James 0 votes so far