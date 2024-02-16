One week after Puka Nacua's Ruffles Celebrity Game wish, NBA invites Rams WR to join Team Shannon in Indiana for All-Star weekend 

Puka Nacua, an NFL wide receiver for the LA Rams, has received an invite to join Team Shannon for the NBA All-Star Celebrity game this weekend. NBA fans may recall that Puka Nacua recently spoke in an interview where he recalled LeBron James recognizing him while courtside for a Lakers game this season. Now, the NFL standout will have a chance to compete at All-Star weekend.

Earlier this month, during an appearance on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show," the NFL receiver indicated that he would love to participate in the Celebrity All-Star game. At the time, rosters had already been unveiled and Puka Nacua was nowhere to be found.

Four days after his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN Senior VP Mike Foss relayed news to McAfee that Nacua had been added to the game. With just hours to go until tip-off later tonight, Nacua has now officially been named to the NBA Celebrity All-Star game.

He took to social media to react to the news. Expressing his excitement over the announcement.

Puka Nacua wasn't the only NFL standout to be added to the rosters at the eleventh hour. According to the NBA All Star account on Twitter, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, has also been added to the roster.

Looking at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game rosters with the additions of Puka Nacua and Mecole Hardman

As previously mentioned, the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game will take place Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m ET (4 p.m. Pacific) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will kick off the weekend's festivities before the Panini Rising Stars contest later that night.

Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the updated rosters for the event.

Team Shannon

Coaching Staff:

Shannon Sharpe (NFL Hall of Famer)

50 Cent (Rapper)

Peyton Manning (NFL Hall of Famer)

Roster:

Anuel AA (Music artist)

Kai Cenat (Content creator/streamer)

Conor Daly (IndyCar driver)

Walker Hayes (Music artist)

Quincy Isaiah (Actor)

Jewell Loyd (WNBA player)

Micah Parsons (NFL player)

Lilly Singh, (Content creator/TV personality)

SiR (Music artist)

Dylan Wang (Actor)

Puka Nacua (NFL player)

Team Stephen A.

Coaching Staff:

Stephen A. Smith (TV personality)

Lil Wayne (Rapper)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Roster:

Adam Blackstone (Music artist)

Natasha Cloud (WNBA player)

Jennifer Hudson (Music artist)

Tristan Jass (Basketball content creator)

AJ McLean (Music artist)

Kwame Onwuachi (Celebrity chef)

Metta World Peace (Former NBA player)

Jack Ryan (Streetball player)

C.J. Stroud (NFL player)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic track/field star)

Mecole Hardman (NFL player)

Despite concerns that coach Stephen A. Smith would miss out on the game due to an ankle injury sustained while practicing, he will in fact coach the celebrity game. With the tip-off for All-Star weekend rapidly approaching tonight, fan excitement for the festivities is at an all-time high.