"Only about 10 years late": NBA fans react to Dwight Howard being inducted to Orlando Magic's Hall of Fame

The Orlando Magic announced on Thursday that Dwight Howard will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame. Drafted No. 1 by the Magic in 2004, the former Southwest Atlanta Academy star played the first eight years of his NBA career with the team. He led them to the playoffs five times, including an appearance in the 2009 finals against the LA Lakers.

Fans promptly reacted to the news of Superman’s entry into the Magic HOF:

“Only about 10 years late”

Expand Tweet

One fan said:

“Deserved. He didn’t bring them a championship but he was massive to the franchise, especially 10 years ago”

Another fan added:

“This being announced on Shaq’s b-day is [spicy]

@EagleFangMaster continued:

“Best player in team history the reason why Orlando plays at the building they are in now. Should've got the respect before Shaq did he hates us Dwight loved us”

@JimmyMutter reacted:

“Man what could have been. But happy we had the time that we did. Congratulations D12”

Dwight Howard’s best years in the NBA came during his stint with the Orlando Magic (2004-05 to 2011-12). Besides carrying the team to the 2009 finals, he filled his trophy cabinet with individual recognitions. He earned three straight Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2009-2011), was a top-five MVP candidate (2008-2011) and an All-NBA member (2007-2012).

CEO Alex Martins said about the franchise’s decision to make Howard the 13th member of the Magic’s Hall of Fame:

“Dwight Howard left an undeniable imprint on the history of the Orlando Magic. From being the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft to our trip to the 2009 NBA Finals, Dwight’s work helped us achieve great success during his eight seasons in a Magic uniform, both on the court and in the community. We are looking forward to inducting Dwight into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.”

The last former player, coach, or executive to be inducted to the Magic HOF was Dennis Scott, who earned the honor in 2023.

Dwight Howard is a finalist in the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame

Dwight Howard is looking at arguably a bigger and more prestigious honor down the road. He is among the finalists for the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame award. D12 joins Carmelo Anthony, Billy Donovan, Mark Few, Buck Williams, Danny Crawford, and others as nominees for the enviable distinction.

The former Orlando Magic star won a championship with the LA Lakers in 2020, playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Howard was also part of the 2008 Team USA basketball team, popularly known as the “Redeem Team,” that won the gold in China.

Most fans consider Dwight Howard a shoo-in for the HOF following his impressive NBA and international basketball resume.

