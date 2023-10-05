“Only 4 you!”: LeBron James wishes A’Ja Wilson well ahead of WNBA Finals with stunning player edition shoes

LeBron James recently extended his support to WNBA star A'Ja Wilson in the most fashionable way possible. The four-time NBA champion gifted her with a pair of stunning player edition shoes as the Las Vegas Aces head to do battle against the Connecticut Sun in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

In an Instagram story by Wilson, she showed the new kicks with the caption, "What is that velvet" while tagging James. The post was then reshared by the former NBA MVP wishing her all the best in the WNBA Finals.

"Only 4 you! PE for sis! Good luck in the Finals!" James captioned.

It was quite a journey for A'Ja Wilson as the Las Vegas Aces look to become back-to-back champions in the WNBA.

During the regular season, Wilson contributed across the board with 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 blocks in 28 games. She took it up a notch in the playoffs averaging a double-double of 25.8 ppg, 11.2 rpg along with 3.2 bpg and 1.6 steals a night.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are preparing for the upcoming season as they play six pre-season games before opening the season against the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Oct. 25.

LeBron James passes the torch to Anthony Davis in year 21

While the 2023 WNBA Finals are ongoing, the LA Lakers just finished media day ahead of the 2023-24 season. Now the oldest player in the NBA, LeBron James will look to extend his career as much as possible. With that, he sees Anthony Davis as the face of the Lakers moving forward.

“He is the face [of the Lakers]," James said at the Lakers' media day on Monday. "You look at all these numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here and AD is one of them."

During the 2022-23 NBA season, Davis had one of his healthy years playing 56 games. Whenever he is on the floor, the 2012 No. 1 pick is indeed a force averaging 25.9 ppg, 12.5 rpg and 2.0 bpg.

The Lakers had a healthy Davis in the playoffs and managed to reach the Western Conference finals before losing to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. He took his game to a higher gear as he averaged 22.6 ppg, 14.1 rpg and 3.1 bpg every playoff game.