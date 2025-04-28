"Only Going To Die Laker Dead" - Ric Flair pledges unwavering loyalty to Purple & Gold despite tough loss to Timberwolves

Wrestling legend Ric Flair pledged his loyalty to the LA Lakers on social media on Sunday. This comes as the Lakers lost 116-113 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which puts them on the brink of being knocked out in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Ad

The Nature Boy went on X, formerly Twitter, to share that he's a ride-or-die Lakers fan no matter what the circumstances are. The WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion also declared he will attend Game 5, which will be held in Los Angeles.

"Laker Born, Laker Bred. I Met George Mikan! And To The Greatest Player Of All Time, @KingJames, We Will See You Guys Wednesday! Only Going To Die Laker Dead. WOOOOO! @Lakers," Flair wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Lakers were in control for most of the game and into the fourth quarter. But with coach JJ Redick opting not to make any substitutions for the entire second half, they eventually faded and came up short in the final frame as they were outscored, 32-19.

LeBron James finished the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in 46 minutes. However, he went scoreless in the fourth. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic added 38 points.

Ad

Ric Flair hyped up Lakers fans in Game 2

Prior to the Lakers going down a 3-1 hole in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Ric Flair was in attendance for Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Interestingly enough, Game 2 was when the Lakers managed to secure a victory.

Before the start of the game, Flair, who is a long-time Lakers fan, hyped up the crowd in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena. The Nature Boy gave everyone his famous "woo" chant as his way of wishing the Purple and Gold good luck.

Ad

Ad

Ultimately, the Lakers came up with a 94-85 victory over the Wolves. Luka Doncic caught fire and took over with 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Since then, Ric Flair wasn't spotted in Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota. But for Game 5, Flair will seemingly be in attendance as the series will go back to Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More