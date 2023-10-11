Stephen Curry has been an avid golfer and even made a show out of it during the off-season.

In an episode of 'Niiice Shot', the four-time NBA champion tried to replicate Tiger Woods' 'Stinger' along with former teammate Andre Iguodala and professional golfer Michelle Wie.

"We have only one option right? It gotta be the 'Stinger'," said Curry on what shot to take on a windy day on the golf course.

The stinger shot in golf involves hitting the ball with a lower trajectory and less spin. That ensures that the golf ball travels with a reduced trajectory and has a farther reach.

Tiger Woods is one of the best golfers who does this shot, and he employs it whenever he needs to control both distance and direction.

"Many has to go into that shot to execute perfectly, but that ball flight and the sound that it makes, you know, it looks cool," Curry said on hitting stingers.

Five-time LPGA Tour Major Championship winner Michelle Wie West joined Curry and Andre Iguodala on the show and hinted that she could do better than the two NBA players on hitting a golf stinger.

"Steph and Andre cannot hit a lower stinger than I can. I'm just going to say it right now," said Wie.

About Stephen Curry's 'Niiice Shot' TV Show

NBC Sports and Unanimous Media produced "Niiice Shot with Stephen Curry", a four-part series shown on the Golf Channel.

The two-time NBA MVP plays alongside Andre Iguodala and Michelle Wie West in an attempt to replicate memorable shots by PGA Tour legends.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with NBCUniversal and bring Niiice Shot to GOLF Channel,” said Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media in a press release.

“We thank Andre Iguodala, Michelle Wie West, Alex Riggs and Rory McIlroy for helping us attempt some of the most iconic golf shots in the past 20 years. A show for golf enthusiasts and novices alike, we hope it inspires audiences to get out on the course and try to recreate some of these shots themselves.”

Among the golfers Stephen Curry will be imitating will be Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. Insights from McIlroy offer a blend of golf and basketball to help Curry make the difficult shots.