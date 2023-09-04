"He sits above us all" - 4-time NBA champ reveals one key reason for Steph Curry's excellence

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry is widely considered the greatest shooter in NBA history. However, his athletic abilities also extend far beyond the basketball court.

Curry is known to be highly skilled and ultra-competitive in every other sport he participates in, most notably golf. This may come as a surprise to some. However, his former Warriors teammate and four-time NBA champion, Andre Iguodala, has explained why Curry’s skill set is so multi-faceted.

During a recent interview with Aarthi and Sriram, Iguodala was asked how "Chef Curry" is able to excel at so many different sports. Iguodala spoke about how the Warriors superstar is like an advanced human who operates on a higher level than the rest of mankind.

“I have an answer for why Steph’s so good at anything with hand-eye coordination,” he said.

“Just go watch the movie 'The Accountant.' I’ve never said this, and I don’t know, it’s a compliment. Steph’s somewhere on that spectrum where he’s like this weird human being. He sits above us all with his skill set. So, every sport I’ve ever seen him play he’s good at.”

He added that Curry is especially passionate about golf, which has given him extra motivation to be great at the sport.

“He loves golf, though,” Iguodala said.

“You know how it goes. When you have a passion and you’re good at something, great things are gonna happen. And he played at a young age too, that’s a big advantage.”

Andre Iguodala says Steph Curry is the best golfer in the NBA

Later on in his interview with Aarthi and Sriram, Andre Iguodala spoke about how Steph Curry's golf skills compare to other NBA players. He believes Curry is probably the best golfer in the entire NBA.

“Steph is the best [at golf] in the NBA. Out of all NBA players, he might be the best,” he said.

Iguodala then named NBA legend Jerry West and two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith as two other players who are elite golfers.

“Jerry West was really good in his prime at golf. He had some country club records that people don’t know about,” he added.

“J.R. is a sandbagger. I like to call him a sandbagger because he doesn’t like telling people how good he really is. So, he’ll hustle you. But that’s a compliment in itself as well.”

Iguodala later mentioned that he also used to be good at golf. However, he noted that he hasn’t been able to work on his golf game as much in recent years.

“I was really good like two years ago. That’s when I was playing a lot,” Iguodala said.

“But I’ve just been working too much, which, you know, I work hard now and my ultimate goal is to buy my own golf course.”

