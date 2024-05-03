"Other 3 are screwed" - Charles Barkley addresses uncertainty looming over TNT's possible forfeiture of NBA TV rights

Charles Barkley was candid about the future of TNT's marquee show 'Inside the NBA,' as the TV program could come to an end if the NBA removes the network's TV rights next year.

The current NBA-TNT deal is set to expire after the 2024-25 NBA season, which would be a huge blow for fans and the show's hosts. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith have created a terrific team that has earned the love and respect of basketball fans around the world.

During an interview with Dan Patrick on the "Dan Patrick Show," the 1993 NBA MVP, Charles Barkley, was completely honest about the show's future and how people have been coping with the potential ending of an era.

"I don't think we know what's gonna happen [with the NBC and TNT proposals for TV rights], but it's very stressful at work right now," Charles Barkley said.

Barkley didn't mince words when asked if he would become a free agent should TNT lose the NBA's TV rights.

"Yes," he replied. "We had a disagreement when I was re-doing my deal two years ago, about what happens if we lose the NBA. They were like, 'We don't know,' and I said, 'What does that mean you don't know?' And I wanted to put myself in the best possible scenario. And I said, 'I wanna be a free agent if we lose the NBA."

Charles Barkley revealed that the option didn't please TNT's executives, but it was a key condition for him to sign a new deal. Two years later, he could use it to find his way to a different network if he wanted to keep covering the NBA or another sport like golf, which was a big possibility at the time.

Speaking about his, Ernie's, Shaq's and Kenny Smith's future, Barkley had some candid words.

"Ernie, because he does other sports, he does baseball and things like that (reason why he might stay at TNT). The other three, that's a great question because us other three are screwed basically," Charles Barkley added.

NBC/Peacock is trying to get the NBA's TV rights after next season

According to the Wall Street Journal, NBC/Peacock is pushing to get a deal done with the association and secure the broadcasting rights from the Atlanta-based company.

Contrary to Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson would stay with TNT to cover the men's March Madness and the Major League Baseball. Reign Amurao noted that Shaquille O'Neal could stop doing TV if this show came to an end, which would be another big loss for basketball fans.

As for Kenny Smith, nothing has been reported so far. These four legends have created a terrific team and not seeing them on a regular basis will be a major change for fans. A decision on this situation is expected today, and whatever the NBA decides may have major repercussions in the NBA world.