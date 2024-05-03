Watch: Shaquille O'Neal & NBA TNT crew teases Charles Barkley with hilarious 'Guarantee' buzzer sound

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal loves to tease his co-hosts at Inside the NBA, especially Charles Barkley. Throughout the season, Barkley makes guarantees on his takes and also has a button that he presses. However, the crew rigged the button, and something hilarious happened, which Shaq enjoyed.

TNT will be covering Game 6 of the first-round series between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Before they went to a commercial break, Ernie Johnson asked the crew which team they had winning the game.

O'Neal quickly hit his "Guarantee" button and said that the Sixers will have a blowout win. However, when it was Chuck's turn, an odd sound was heard in the studio. After he pressed the button and yelled, "Guarantee," sounds from seagulls were heard. On top of that, the crew also mimicked a bird dropping a deuce on Barkley's part of the desk.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former MVP immediately moved his mug out of the way to save his drink. Watch the video below.

Expand Tweet

Shaq can be heard laughing loudly in his seat as Barkley sat in bewilderment because of the prank that was pulled on him.

Also read: WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley absolutely lose it over Kenny Smith's epic fall in one-man race to the board

Shaquille O'Neal and Inside the NBA in jeopardy

Inside the NBA has been an iconic show for fans of the league and basketball, in general. However, the recent report that NBC is currently bidding to acquire coverage of the league has put the award-winning show at risk.

The TV deal of the league is set to expire after the 2024-25 season. That could mean many things, but more importantly, significant changes in which network will broadcast games. It's been reported that NBC/Peacock has started to push a deal of $2.5 billion annually for games.

This means the fan-favorite show that features Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Barkley and Ernie Johnson could end following next season.

Expand Tweet

Barkley revealed that he has an opt-out clause in his contract, which could allow him to sign with another network. Johnson, on the other hand, will stay with Turner even if they lose the NBA rights. According to sources, the famed broadcaster will take on a lead studio role to cover the men's March Madness games and will do play-by-play for Major League Baseball broadcasts.

For O'Neal, there were reports that he might consider not doing TV work anymore. As for Smith, nothing has been confirmed on what his next step could be if the deal gets finalized and NBC takes over the rights.

The show has won 18 Emmy awards and is beloved by fans for the authenticity that the quartet shows on a nightly basis. Fans will miss the show if it ends following next season.

Also read: "It's like seeing God"- Shaquille O'Neal breaks down Michael Jordan's intensity in their first encounter