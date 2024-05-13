"Our afterparty was trash": Jeff Teague playfully mocks Giannis Antetokounmpo for derailing Bucks title bash in hilarious confession

Not too long ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were at the pinnacle of professional basketball. That was back in 2021 when they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games to earn the franchise's second title. The first of which happened back in 1971.

The fact that it took half a century before the team won another championship should have been cause for a grand celebration. However, according to Jeff Teague, the Bucks' party was an awful experience, and it was because of Giannis.

Here is how the Bucks' party took place according to Teague.

"We won a chip, I ain't care bro. Our afterparty was trash bro," Teague said. "I had better times in Lou-will-ville. You know me, P.J. Tucker, Bobby Portis, we like 'Let's go to Vegas y'all, it ain't no party in Milwaukee.' It's probably like 20 people in the little venue we was at. It wasn't nothing going on so we asked Giannis 'You want to go to Vegas?'"

According to Teague, Giannis Antetokounmpo declined to go to Las Vegas with his teammates and instead opted to celebrate his first NBA title with his family.

After Giannis' decision, Teague said that he ended up driving to his home in Indianapolis. Once he got home, he celebrated his career's only title win on NBA 2k with his friends.

The Bucks did have a championship parade, which was attended by many of the team's fans. However, it would seem that the private afterparty did not live up to Teague's standards since Giannis was not around to enjoy it with his team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been eliminated in the first round twice since 2021 title

Things have not been the same for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks since they secured their 2021 championship. They failed to get back to the Finals in the following year after being eliminated in seven games by the Boston Celtics in the 2022 Conference Semifinals and they haven't fared any better since.

In the 2023 Playoffs, they looked like they were primed for another deep postseason run. They secured the first seed and were favored to advance to the next round against the Miami Heat, who had to battle through the Play-In tournament for their postseason berth.

However, the Bucks were stunned in that first-round battle, losing in five games to a Heat squad that took the East by surprise and stormed all the way to the Finals. This led to the dismissal of head coach Mike Budenholzer, who helmed the team during their 2021 title.

This season, Damian Lillard was brought in to help Giannis. However, things were rough from the get-go. Adrian Griffin, the coach who was hired to replace Budenholzer, was fired after 43 games (30-13 record). Griffin was replaced by Doc Rivers in a highly controversial move. The Bucks lost more games than it won under Rivers, going 17-19.

Then, even before the postseason could begin, Giannis already got hurt, which put their hopes for a deep playoff run at risk. Dame was supposed to hold down the fort while he was gone but he ended up getting hurt, too.

This series of events led to a second straight first-round exit for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, as they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.