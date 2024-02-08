"Our fingers are crossed”: Steve Kerr anticipates Joel Embiid's Olympic debut with bated breath

After recently undergoing surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee, concern is growing about superstar center Joel Embiid’s rest-of-season status. Likewise, some are worried about the reigning MVP’s availability for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. However, Team USA coach Steve Kerr remains optimistic.

Embiid committed to playing for the United States over his home country of Cameroon and France in October. He’s a citizen of all three countries, but ultimately opted to play for the star-studded American squad, citing his dream to play in the Olympics.

“I love all three options with my home country, which I love a lot,” Embiid said in October. “But I really wanted to participate in the Olympics. That’s been my goal and my dream.”

A major reason that Kerr and Team USA recruited Embiid so aggressively was their disappointing fourth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. So, Kerr is hoping that the seven-time All-Star will be fully recovered by the start of the Olympics (July 26).

“Our fingers are crossed that he’ll be healthy this summer and able to play,” Kerr said Wednesday. “He’s an amazing player, and we’re really excited to have him as part of the program.”

Kerr and Co. have a vast array of players to choose from in the 41-man player pool for the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team. This includes big men Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen, Chet Holmgren, Walker Kessler, Jarrett Allen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bobby Portis.

However, most would agree that the only one of those players close to Embiid’s level is Davis. So, Team USA would undoubtedly benefit from having the Sixers superstar be part of its final 12-man roster.

Joel Embiid set to be re-evaluated in four weeks following knee surgery

As for Joel Embiid’s return timeline, he underwent knee surgery on Tuesday, with the Sixers announcing that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks. However, he is expected to miss an “extended period.”

Before sustaining his injury, Embiid was in the middle of a career-best season and was the 2024 MVP frontrunner. However, his absence will prevent him from being eligible for the award, as he won’t meet the minimum 65-games played eligibility requirement.

There is still some hope that the 29-year-old will be able to return later this season or during the playoffs. However, that will depend on how he responds during his re-evaluation.

Through 34 games, Embiid is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 53.3% shooting.

Philadelphia (30-19) is 26-8 with him and 4-11 without him.

