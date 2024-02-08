Philadelphia 76ers trade rumors: NBA insider throws Bulls' veteran guard as missing piece for Joel Embiid & Co.

In the latest Philadelphia 76ers trade rumors, they are predicted to make a few moves by Thursday's NBA trade deadline to hold the fort until Joel Embiid's return from injury. A midseason deal or two could help maintain the team's chances of winning an NBA championship as they scour the league for pieces that can do the deed.

According to NBA insider and ESPN analyst Bobby Marks, the 76ers have to balance many considerations to execute any trades.

"How do you keep your flexibility this season where you have potentially $55 to $60 million dollars?" Marks said. "Still uncertain who that main player is supposed to be and how do you keep those draft picks. But how do you improve right now with the hope that Joel Embiid comes back?"

For Marks, a deal that makes sense for the Sixers is to target Chicago Bulls veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan with his expiring contract worth $28.6 million.

To make the trade happen, the Sixers may have to put in players on expiring contracts such as Ryan Covington and Marcus Morris Sr. The Bulls could also throw in another big man like Andre Drummond into the mix as Philadelphia needs a center to fill the void until Joel Embiid comes back.

DeRozan would be joining a stacked starting five that could feature him along with Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris until Embiid is healthy.

Why would the Chicago Bulls trade DeMar DeRozan to play with Joel Embiid with the Philadelphia 76ers?

The Chicago Bulls (24-27) are in a tight situation. They're not bad enough to be in the mix for a high lottery pick but not good enough to be a playoff contender. With Zach LaVine out for the season, the Bulls may plummet, and this could be deemed as another lost season.

Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference, good enough to be in the play-in tournament if the season ended Wednesday. Trading for DeMar DeRozan may pull the team's record down to be able to pick at least in the top 10 in the 2024 NBA draft.

It also doesn't help that Zach LaVine is out for the season and the team will have to wait until the offseason to trade him.

The Sixers have a much better chance of winning a championship with DeMar DeRozan and a quality backup in Andre Drummond. The trade could keep Embiid motivated to come back earlier from his injury.

At the same time, the Sixers only have Joel Embiid on a guaranteed contract next season. The team can help build a better squad around its franchise cornerstone and could be an attractive place to get another free-agent NBA superstar to come.

