  • "Our relationship got better when he left the house": Seth Curry revisits competitive edge against first-time teammate and brother Steph Curry

By Michael Macasero
Published Oct 08, 2025 04:49 GMT
A week ago, the Golden State Warriors announced the signing of Seth Curry, a move that united him with his older brother Steph Curry. From opponents, the siblings will be first-time teammates when the 2025-26 NBA season starts. The Warriors hope to end the season as champions while having the Curry brothers on the roster.

Arriving in the Bay Area to play alongside the two-time MVP is an incredible story for Dell Curry’s sons. Still, it wasn’t always a harmonious relationship, according to the former Charlotte Hornets guard (via 95.7 The Game):

"We competed for everything in the house growing up. I think our relationship got a little better when [Steph] left the house and went to Davidson. I kind of missed him at the crib."
Steph Curry left Charlotte in 2006 to play for Davidson College, which had reportedly tried to recruit the point guard since the 10th grade. Curry defied the odds to star for the Wildcats. He finished his career with the school, averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Davidson retired his No. 30 in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry followed the same path his elder brother took by taking his talents to the Liberty Flames in 2008. He entered the transfer portal the following season to play for Duke, where he finished his collegiate basketball career.

The younger Curry went undrafted in 2013 but will be entering his 12th year in the NBA.

Seth Curry could open the floor for his older brother Steph Curry

Seth Curry brings an elite floor-spacing game to the Golden State Warriors that should help Steph Curry in certain stretches and situations. The younger Curry shot a sizzling 45.6% from deep last season, the best in the NBA.

Seth, who will play behind Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, could see some minutes with his older brother. In crucial situations, having last year’s most efficient deep ball shooter will open the floor for Steph and Jimmy Butler.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who loves a lineup loaded with shooters, could put Seth Curry on the floor just to keep defenses honest. The combo guard also has Steph Curry’s trust to launch from deep if the opportunity arises.

