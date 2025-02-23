"Out for the rest of the season" - NBA fans mock Joel Embiid's over-the-top defensive effort's massive fail

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers suffered another loss on Saturday, this time against the Brooklyn Nets. It was the Sixers' seventh-straight defeat, dropping them to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

With less than three seconds left in the third quarter, the Nets had possession of the ball and were ready to make a transition basket. Embiid was back on defense as Jalen Wilson passed the ball to Trendon Watford in the corner.

The 2023 NBA MVP rushed to block the shot and went flying into the stands after Watford's pump fake. Luckily for the Sixers, Watford was called for traveling and Embiid didn't suffer any injury on the play.

Joel Embiid's effort was mocked by fans, who alleged the effort would cause a potential injury to keep the Philadelphia 76ers big man out for a long time. Embiid has only played 19 games this season so far due to a left knee issue that could require surgery in the offseason.

"HOLY DEFENSE. Embiid gave it his all — and will now be out for the rest of the season with that fall," a fan tweeted.

"Why is he like this? Is he trying to get injured?" one fan asked.

"Joel Embiid is the Angel Reese of the NBA," another fan claimed.

Joel Embiid finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He played 31 minutes and took 13 shots. Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Sixers with 31 points, while Paul George scored 15 points.

"Now he’s out for the rest of the decade," a fan wrote.

"He flopped on a block attempt," one fan remarked.

"Wanted to take himself out of the game," another fan chimed in.

The game appeared headed to overtime, but Nicolas Claxton hit a putback shot at the buzzer to give the Brooklyn Nets the 105-103 win.

Joel Embiid benched in the fourth quarter

Joel Embiid didn't play in the fourth quarter for the Philadelphia 76ers. Coach Nick Nurse went with Guerschon Yabusele, telling reporters that it was all about the rhythm of the game. Nurse felt that going with Yabusele was more beneficial for the team, while also commending Embiid for playing despite injuries.

"They had a good feel for the game at that point," Nurse said, according to ESPN. "Just wanted to let them roll with it. ... (Joel's) giving us what he can. He's not himself, we all know that. He's not certainly the guy we're used to seeing play at a super-high level. I commend him for giving us what he can."

The Sixers will be back in action on Monday when they welcome the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center.

