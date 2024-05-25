"OWN THAT BUM" - Fans go berserk at Luka Doncic's dagger 3 on Rudy Gobert, berate 4-time DPOY 

A Luka Doncic step-back 3-pointer over this year's Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert secured a 109-108 victory for the Dallas Mavericks against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, sparking wild excitement among fans.

With just 12.8 seconds remaining and trailing by two points, the Mavericks executed an isolation play for Luka Doncic, who was being defended by the four-time DPOY on the perimeter. Doncic successfully made a 3-pointer, and a missed shot by Naz Reid at the buzzer sealed the victory for the Mavericks, giving them a 2-0 series lead.

Fans wasted no time in criticizing Gobert for being the defender unable to stop Doncic's game-winning shot:

“OWN THAT BUM,” X/Twitter user @rizzburgh said.

@RealBobbyPlays also made fun of Gobert’s defense:

“Rudy looking like a ballerina.”

“SLOVENIA ON FRENCH WARFARE,” said @justinbrosemer.

Here are some other reactions to Luka Doncic’s clutch shot over Gobert:

Fans weren't the only ones to criticize Gobert. Luka Doncic, following his game-winning shot, apparently shouted at the DPOY:

“Motherf**er! You can’t f**king guard me!”

Doncic finished the game with a triple-double of 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. He made five of his 11 3-point attempts.

Luka Doncic, Mavericks head home with 2-0 lead

Luka Doncic's game-winning 3-pointer has given the Mavericks a 2-0 series lead, allowing them to take home-court advantage from the Timberwolves. The next two games will be played in Dallas, giving the Mavericks an opportunity to close out the series on their home court.

Key contributions from several Mavericks players helped secure the win. Kyrie Irving made crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, ending the game with 20 points and six assists.

Daniel Gafford (16 points, five rebounds, five blocks) and Dereck Lively II (14 points, nine rebounds) were dominant in the dunker's spot, while P.J. Washington added 10 points and five rebounds.

On the other hand, Anthony Edwards struggled, shooting 5-for-17 and finishing with 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block, being the only Minnesota starter with a positive plus-minus rating.

Karl-Anthony Towns played limited minutes (26) and had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Naz Reid provided a spark off the bench with 23 points and seven made 3-pointers.

Mike Conley added 18 points, five rebounds and five assists to the Timberwolves' effort.

The Timberwolves find themselves in a 0-2 hole, similar to the position they placed the defending champions Denver Nuggets in during the first two games of their Western Conference semifinals matchup.

Game 3 returns to Dallas at American Airlines Center on Sunday.