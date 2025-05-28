"Own worst enemy" - Fans rip Selena Gomez for watching Pacers vs Knicks in private suite during Beyonce concert

Selena Gomez made a bold choice with her latest Instagram story on Tuesday night. She was not in Indianapolis for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour performance in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Fans reacted to Gomez's post that showed her watching the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers instead of Beyoncé's show.
Her story spurred a variety of responses from fans. Some were shocked that she was in a private suite at a friend's show and chose to watch Game 4 instead. Others were confused as to why it was being made such a big deal.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Gomez's Knicks lost Game 4 130-121 to the Pacers, falling behind 3-1 in the series. She and other celebrities have one more chance to see their team play at Madison Square Garden as they fight to keep their season alive. Gomez, Timothée Chalamet and other stars have shown out throughout the postseason, but Game 5 could be their team's last.
One fan went as far as to say that she is putting herself in a poor position with her post.
Other fans expressed confusion as to why her post was such a big deal.
She and Beyoncé have been friends for years, attending one another's concerts and supporting one another. However, her social media post has fans asking why she attended the show at all if she was just going to be watching the basketball game instead.
Selena Gomez's Knicks fandom goes back years
The singer might be from Texas, but she gravitated towards the Knicks and has been a fan of the team for years. She has attended New York's games throughout the last few seasons with other celebrities, including Benny Blanco. While more attention is paid towards Knicks super fans like Spike Lee or Chalamet, she is another star who supports the team.
She and other New York fans expect a lot from their team, and the 3-1 deficit they face in the Eastern Conference Finals has them concerned. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers have been playing well throughout the series while both of the Knicks' All-Stars have struggled. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns need to win three games in a row in order to advance to the NBA Finals.
Gomez and others will pack out Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. While her decision to post that she was watching the game at a concert opened her up to backlash from fans, her fandom could not be denied.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.