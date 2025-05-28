"Own worst enemy" - Fans rip Selena Gomez for watching Pacers vs Knicks in private suite during Beyonce concert

Selena Gomez made a bold choice with her latest Instagram story on Tuesday night. She was not in Indianapolis for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour performance in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Fans reacted to Gomez's post that showed her watching the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers instead of Beyoncé's show.

Her story spurred a variety of responses from fans. Some were shocked that she was in a private suite at a friend's show and chose to watch Game 4 instead. Others were confused as to why it was being made such a big deal.

Gomez's Knicks lost Game 4 130-121 to the Pacers, falling behind 3-1 in the series. She and other celebrities have one more chance to see their team play at Madison Square Garden as they fight to keep their season alive. Gomez, Timothée Chalamet and other stars have shown out throughout the postseason, but Game 5 could be their team's last.

One fan went as far as to say that she is putting herself in a poor position with her post.

aldebaran! @alde1baran she must be her own biggest enemy because imagine going to a beyonce concert sitting your ass way back there and watching baseball on your shitty phone AND being PROUD ENOUGH TO POST THAT

houndsoflove @011levitation with all the money she got she could’ve bought better seats but no she decided to sit all the way there and post herself watching basketball idek what to say but this is so shady and disrespectful…..

Reine @Reineclo3 She lost all respect for me, Selena I can no longer support you girl

Other fans expressed confusion as to why her post was such a big deal.

Anita Shefdawnder @cmdrquinn So she loves watching basketball games and beyonce. And she chose to go to beyonce concert while watching the game on her phone. Is that a crime or something???

Danielly Garcia @dmgx33 In suites like that there’s TVs that shows the concert. I know if she were to sit closer and show herself you guys would record her 24/7 and still hate on her lol

O𖣂 @oligranxde I’m confused cause literally what is she doing wrong….

She and Beyoncé have been friends for years, attending one another's concerts and supporting one another. However, her social media post has fans asking why she attended the show at all if she was just going to be watching the basketball game instead.

Selena Gomez's Knicks fandom goes back years

The singer might be from Texas, but she gravitated towards the Knicks and has been a fan of the team for years. She has attended New York's games throughout the last few seasons with other celebrities, including Benny Blanco. While more attention is paid towards Knicks super fans like Spike Lee or Chalamet, she is another star who supports the team.

She and other New York fans expect a lot from their team, and the 3-1 deficit they face in the Eastern Conference Finals has them concerned. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers have been playing well throughout the series while both of the Knicks' All-Stars have struggled. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns need to win three games in a row in order to advance to the NBA Finals.

Gomez and others will pack out Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. While her decision to post that she was watching the game at a concert opened her up to backlash from fans, her fandom could not be denied.

