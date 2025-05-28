  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • "Own worst enemy" - Fans rip Selena Gomez for watching Pacers vs Knicks in private suite during Beyonce concert

"Own worst enemy" - Fans rip Selena Gomez for watching Pacers vs Knicks in private suite during Beyonce concert

By Zachary Howell
Modified May 28, 2025 14:12 GMT
Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and Selena Gomez
Fans rip Selena Gomez for watching Pacers vs Knicks in private suite during Beyonce concert

Selena Gomez made a bold choice with her latest Instagram story on Tuesday night. She was not in Indianapolis for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour performance in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ad

Fans reacted to Gomez's post that showed her watching the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers instead of Beyoncé's show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her story spurred a variety of responses from fans. Some were shocked that she was in a private suite at a friend's show and chose to watch Game 4 instead. Others were confused as to why it was being made such a big deal.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gomez's Knicks lost Game 4 130-121 to the Pacers, falling behind 3-1 in the series. She and other celebrities have one more chance to see their team play at Madison Square Garden as they fight to keep their season alive. Gomez, Timothée Chalamet and other stars have shown out throughout the postseason, but Game 5 could be their team's last.

Ad

One fan went as far as to say that she is putting herself in a poor position with her post.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans expressed confusion as to why her post was such a big deal.

Ad
Ad
Ad

She and Beyoncé have been friends for years, attending one another's concerts and supporting one another. However, her social media post has fans asking why she attended the show at all if she was just going to be watching the basketball game instead.

Selena Gomez's Knicks fandom goes back years

The singer might be from Texas, but she gravitated towards the Knicks and has been a fan of the team for years. She has attended New York's games throughout the last few seasons with other celebrities, including Benny Blanco. While more attention is paid towards Knicks super fans like Spike Lee or Chalamet, she is another star who supports the team.

Ad

She and other New York fans expect a lot from their team, and the 3-1 deficit they face in the Eastern Conference Finals has them concerned. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers have been playing well throughout the series while both of the Knicks' All-Stars have struggled. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns need to win three games in a row in order to advance to the NBA Finals.

Gomez and others will pack out Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. While her decision to post that she was watching the game at a concert opened her up to backlash from fans, her fandom could not be denied.

About the author
Zachary Howell

Zachary Howell

Twitter icon

Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.

Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.

His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.

When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Howell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications