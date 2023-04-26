"OWNS THE LEPRECHAUNS" - Hawks fans are going nuts as Trae Young hits a massive game-winner to force Game 6

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have forced a Game 6 in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. This comes after the Hawks rallied from 13 points down to win Game 5 119-117 on a deep game-winning three-pointer from Young with 1.8 seconds remaining.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT TRAE YOUNG FOR THE LEAD 🤯 TRAE YOUNG FOR THE LEAD 🤯 https://t.co/3MPIdXJkjf

Young’s clutch shot had Celtics fans in disbelief. Meanwhile, Hawks fans went wild on Twitter celebrating the big win:

“OWNS THE LEPRECHAUNS,” one fan said.

“HE IS THAT DUDE,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Trae Young’s Game 5 game-winner:

Trae Young leads Atlanta Hawks to Game 5 comeback win over Boston

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks trailed 109-96 midway through the fourth quarter of Game 5 against Boston, and it appeared that the Hawks’ season was over. However, Atlanta then went on a quickfire 23-8 run to steal the win.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 38 points, four rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and five three-pointers on 42.4% shooting. In addition to his game-winner, Young scored Atlanta's final 14 points. Hawks forward John Collins added 22 points and four three-pointers on 50.0% shooting.

As for the Celtics, they were led by star wing Jaylen Brown with 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four three-pointers on 65.2% shooting. Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 38.1% shooting.

The Hawks, as a team, also shot a blistering 19-for-41 (46.3%) from deep in comparison to the Celtics, who shot just 12-for-38 (31.6%).

With the win, the Hawks have forced a Game 6, which will be played back in Atlanta. Game 6 will take place on Thursday, where the Hawks will have another chance to pull off an upset and force a deciding Game 7.

