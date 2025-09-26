"Owwwwweeeee" - Collin Murray-Boyles can't stop gushing over girlfriend Chloe Kitts' latest pictures

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 26, 2025 04:03 GMT
Collin Murray-Boyles can
Collin Murray-Boyles can't stop gushing over girlfriend Chloe Kitts' latest pictures. (Photo: IMAGN)

Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles can't stop gushing over his girlfriend, Chloe Kitts, on social media. Murray-Boyles is busy preparing for his first year in the NBA, with training camp scheduled to open in less than a week. Kitts, on the other hand, is ready to return for her senior year at South Carolina.

In an Instagram post, Kitts shared a set of photos on Thursday, wearing gray casual shorts and a tank top over a white shirt. She's back in South Carolina, preparing for the upcoming college basketball season. The Gamecocks recently had their media day and photoshoot.

Chloe Kitts' post garnered a lot of reactions from her basketball peers, including WNBA players like Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky and Te-Hina Paopao of the Atlanta Dream. However, the most important reaction came from her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles.

"Owwwwweeeee😍🔥," Murray-Boyles wrote.
Collin Murray-Boyles comments on Chloe Kitts' IG post. (Photo: @chloe.kitts on IG)
Collin Murray-Boyles comments on Chloe Kitts' IG post. (Photo: @chloe.kitts on IG)

The couple has been together since December 2023, but they only became Instagram official in April 2024, as per People Magazine. They raved about each other on social media often and even attended South Carolina's annual gala together.

While Kitts stayed in Columbus to finish her collegiate career, Murray-Boyles declared for the NBA draft after his sophomore season. He was among the top prospects of the class, with the Toronto Raptors picking him ninth. He'll be a backup forward since the starting lineup will likely feature Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.

Collin Murray-Boyles' trainer predicts big things for him in the NBA

Collin Murray-Boyles' trainer predicts big things for him in the NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)
Collin Murray-Boyles' trainer predicts big things for him in the NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)

Unlike some of his peers in the 2025 NBA draft class, Collin Murray-Boyles' main weapon is his defense. Raptors Republic already predicted him as the team's second-best defender this season behind Scottie Barnes.

Murray-Boyles' personal trainer, Khadijah Sessions, even compared him to Draymond Green. They're both undersized forwards who can pass, but Sessions believed that Murray-Boyles is a better version of the four-time NBA champion.

"He is more of the modern-day Draymond," Sessions told TSN last month. "He is a defender, he can defend all positions, he can pass, he can set his teammates up… He's going to be a better Draymond. He's going to shoot better than him. He's going to be able to score better than him."

It will be interesting to see if Murray-Boyles gets to have an impact on a young Raptors team battling for a potential playoff spot in a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference.

