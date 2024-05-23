"P Giddey really got away with it" - NBA fans react to Josh Giddey getting clean slate on alleged relationship with underage girl

One of the NBA's wildest and most divisive controversies has officially come to an end after the league announced that its investigation into Josh Giddey is closed. The report was posted by NBA insider and ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski on X.

The league's decision comes four months after the Newport Beach Police concluded their own investigation into the OKC Thunder's alleged relationship with a minor. With these investigations closing, Giddey has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Despite the investigation coming to a close, the controversy surrounding the Australian guard remains divisive among fans.

"P Giddey really got away with it," @DRaps04 tweeted.

"In case anyone is confused, this does NOT mean he’s innocent. This means nobody cooperated," @EthicalHoopz pointed out.

"He’s guilty as far as im concerned," @jakeIayman said.

Other fans who believe in Giddey's innocence continue to stand by him, especially after this development.

"We stand with Josh Giddey," @Dot4PF tweeted.

"Damn bro was innocent," @bakedandterpys reacted.

"He was innocent from the start, we need to be more considerate to men in these positions. Women can easily create false accusations," @kawhi_ring said.

Josh Giddey is rumored to be on the trading block

The OKC Thunder's 2023-24 regular season went better than many imagined. Their young core showed plenty of promise, a clear leader emerged for them in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and they clinched the first seed in the Western Conference.

However, the postseason did not go according to plan as they ended up losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. Josh Giddey struggled most, averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 10 games (four games against the New Orleans Pelicans and six against the Dallas Mavericks). Out of those 10 games, he started the first eight and was brought off the bench in the last two.

Even prior to the postseason, Giddey already struggled. Throughout the regular season, he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. This is considered a drop-off from the 2022-23 season wherein he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 dimes.

His struggles throughout the 2023-24 season and the playoffs caused Giddey's name to be thrown around in trade rumors. One of the teams he has been linked to is the Utah Jazz. However, there hasn't been a clear candidate to trade for Giddey.

He showed flashes in previous seasons as a stat-sheet stuffer and his potential could still be fresh in a few of the league's front offices.

With the OKC Thunder perhaps needing a veteran to bolster their young squad, they can package Josh Giddey with a few of their picks for an enticing trade package.