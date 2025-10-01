P.J. Washington’s wife Alisah laughs at Brittany Renner’s hefty $35K child support demand

Brittany Renner, according to a report by Us Weekly on Wednesday, pleaded for an increased child support payment from Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington. His wife, Alisah Washington, laughed at the hefty demand, with a series of laughing emojis on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to court documents, Renner requested an increase from $5,500 a month to $35,000 a month. Renner, according to the records, claimed that the initial $5,500 agreement was agreed upon when they lived in North Carolina, and their move to California has made the amount insufficient due to the cost of living in California.&quot;Cannot afford the high cost of living given the current child support orders,&quot; Brittany Renner wrote in the court documents. &quot;I cannot provide [our son] a life anywhere similar to that of his father.&quot;She also cited Washington's reported four-year $90 million contract extension with Dallas. Furthermore, she added that he lives a luxurious life, while she and her four-year-old son are struggling.&quot;They also constantly post their children wearing designer clothing.In contrast, I live in a humble Airbnb rental in West Hills and shop for [our son's]Renner also asked that the Mavericks forward pay her attorney's $50,000 in legal fees. The hearing has been slated for November.P.J. Washington's child support court order with Brittany Renner disclosedP.J. Washington was ordered to pay Brittany Renner $5,500 a month in child support. The Mavericks star was ordered to make the payments following a November 2024 order issued in North Carolina.Washington was also ordered to pay a lump sum of $130,000. The amount was to offset any accrued payments as well as Renner's attorney fees. Renner filed a notice in an LA County court so she could still receive the money in California even though the order was made in her previous location, North Carolina.They trended on social media when he engaged in a nasty argument with Renner and her mother.Renner and Washington began dating in 2019 when he was at Kentucky. They went official the next year, and she had his son in 2021. Washington is currently married to Alisah Chanel.