  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • PJ Washington
  • P.J. Washington’s wife Alisah laughs at Brittany Renner’s hefty $35K child support demand

P.J. Washington’s wife Alisah laughs at Brittany Renner’s hefty $35K child support demand

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 01, 2025 21:38 GMT
P.J. Washington&rsquo;s wife Alisah laughs at Brittney Renner&rsquo;s hefty $35K child support demand - (PHOTOS: Instagram @bundleofbrittany and @alisahchanel_
P.J. Washington’s wife Alisah laughs at Brittany Renner’s hefty $35K child support demand - (PHOTOS: Instagram @bundleofbrittany and @alisahchanel_

Brittany Renner, according to a report by Us Weekly on Wednesday, pleaded for an increased child support payment from Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington. His wife, Alisah Washington, laughed at the hefty demand, with a series of laughing emojis on her Instagram Story.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to court documents, Renner requested an increase from $5,500 a month to $35,000 a month. Renner, according to the records, claimed that the initial $5,500 agreement was agreed upon when they lived in North Carolina, and their move to California has made the amount insufficient due to the cost of living in California.

"Cannot afford the high cost of living given the current child support orders," Brittany Renner wrote in the court documents. "I cannot provide [our son] a life anywhere similar to that of his father."
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

She also cited Washington's reported four-year $90 million contract extension with Dallas. Furthermore, she added that he lives a luxurious life, while she and her four-year-old son are struggling.

"They also constantly post their children wearing designer clothing.In contrast, I live in a humble Airbnb rental in West Hills and shop for [our son's]

Renner also asked that the Mavericks forward pay her attorney's $50,000 in legal fees. The hearing has been slated for November.

Ad

P.J. Washington's child support court order with Brittany Renner disclosed

P.J. Washington was ordered to pay Brittany Renner $5,500 a month in child support. The Mavericks star was ordered to make the payments following a November 2024 order issued in North Carolina.

Ad

Washington was also ordered to pay a lump sum of $130,000. The amount was to offset any accrued payments as well as Renner's attorney fees. Renner filed a notice in an LA County court so she could still receive the money in California even though the order was made in her previous location, North Carolina.

They trended on social media when he engaged in a nasty argument with Renner and her mother.

Renner and Washington began dating in 2019 when he was at Kentucky. They went official the next year, and she had his son in 2021. Washington is currently married to Alisah Chanel.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications