"P didn't do nothing wrong" - DeMar DeRozan defends Paul George for the infamous LeBron James buzzer-beater in 2013

Back in the LeBron James and Miami Heat era, they always found themselves matching up against Paul George and the Indiana Pacers.

During that time, the Pacers seemed like the only team who could truly keep up and dethrone the Heat from the Eastern Conference. However, LeBron made sure that didn't happen and went on to make four consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2011-2014.

DeMar DeRozan and Paul George recently shared the story about the time LeBron James hit a buzzer-beating layup to win the game against the Pacers in 2013. Many criticized George for not defending James, believing that Indiana could've won that game. However, DeRozan said that it wasn't PG's fault that LeBron found an opening.

DeMar DeRozan shared his perspective on what happened at that moment. In DeMar's eyes, Paul didn't do anything wrong in that play. PG was assigned as the two-guard during that play, which meant somebody else should've stopped LBJ.

But with LeBron just being LeBron, he miraculously found an opening for the game-winning buzzer-beating lay-in off the inbound.

"It wasn't even him being lazy on defense," DeRozan said. "Bron just cut the play off as soon as he caught [the ball]. P [Paul George] was on the top side of him. ... P didn't do nothing wrong, he just was onhthe top side as soon as Bron caught it he went right away."

Looking back at LeBron James' 2013 performance

The Silencer Celebration

LeBron James was on top of the world back in 2013. He won his second consecutive and fourth overall league MVP award, he also won his second straight title and was once again named the NBA Finals MVP.

While many fans hated the top guy in the league, everyone feared the idea of having to face LeBron in the playoffs.

During the 2012-13 regular season, LBJ averaged 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Then in the 2013 playoffs, James put up 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

While those numbers may seem pretty average by today's standards, LeBron's figures were considered the best at the time.

