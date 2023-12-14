"Pacers coach pinned a Bucks player" - Gilbert Arenas's show reveals what ignited Bucks-Pacers altercation

New developments from Gilbert Arenas' show revealed what happened between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The Pacers took away the game ball after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 64 points, leading to the star racing to retrieve the ball from Indiana's locker room. And there was also a scuffle in the hallway of the Fiserv Forum.

The game between the Pacers and the Bucks was physical, with Antetokounmpo taken down in a flagrant-1 call against Aaron Nesmith. Indiana lost 140-126 but took the game ball to commemorate Oscar Tshiebwe's first points in the NBA.

Arenas' co-host, Josiah Johnson, shared a detailed review of what transpired during the altercation outside of the Indiana locker room.

"There was really smoke in the back between the Pacers and Bucks during and after the game," Johnson said. "A Pacers coach pinned a Bucks player to a wall and a Pacers player put hands on a Bucks coach for talking too much s**t.

"The Pacers got the best of the Bucks twice this season. Bucks players kinda feel a way about it, they've been talking a lot. Apparently after this game, the Pacers didn't want to shake hands with the Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton, being the gentleman that he is, did stay on the court and talked to a bunch of people."

According to reports, no player was harmed during the heated situation, although Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said general manager Chad Buchanan suffered a bruised rib from a Milwaukee player. Giannis eventually got a ball. However, he wasn't convinced if it was the ball that was used during his first 60-point performance.

The next matchup between the two teams will be on New Year's Day, as Milwaukee will be visiting Indiana.

Gilbert Arenas trashes the Miami Heat's roster

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas talked trash about the Miami Heat's roster and talent while being interviewed by former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe started when he mentioned that Chad Ochocinco Johnson said in the past that he could play for the Heat.

"Have you seen the talent over in Miami there?" Arenas asked Sharpe. "They that bad. That's the YMCA team, and we all can play for them.

"The players they got over there, man. Hey, Ocho you have a chance with them players. They just going to be well conditioned."

Heat players haven't responded to Ochocinco and Arenas. But fans were unhappy with the claims that came from the three-time All-Star.

