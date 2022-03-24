"Paolo could have easily been rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the country” - Tracy Ford on how Paolo Banchero’s time as a quarterback helped his basketball career

Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero has emerged as one of college basketball's stars this season.

Banchero, one of the top players in high school, stepped into the spotlight for Duke. It hasn't taken long for Banchero to make his presence felt as his 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame is difficult to miss on the court.

The freshman forward has dazzled with his offensive firepower and versatility. Banchero hasn't just been dominating on the court since a young age. He was previously a quarterback oozing with potential.

An article by Brandon Huffman of 247Sports reported that Banchero could have been a star quarterback had he not given up the sport for basketball. Tracy Ford, a former coach of Banchero's, praised his ability and said he could have been a great football player:

"Paolo could have easily been rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.”

Banchero was a backup quarterback as a freshman for O'Dea High School, which won a state championship that season, in Seattle, Washington. His father, Mario Banchero, played tight end for the University of Washington.

Paolo Banchero looking to lead Duke to the Final Four

NBA scouts will be watching Paolo Banchero closely in the NCAA Tournament

Although Banchero might have had the potential to be a star quarterback, it looks like he has made the right decision to continue his basketball career. The 19-year-old forward has been one of college basketball's most exciting phenoms this year. He has the ability to score from multiple levels and gives opponents nightmares with his pure strength.

After struggling with efficiency throughout the season, Banchero has started to see his game reach another level for the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament.

Banchero has the potential to be a dynamic weapon in the NBA. In his last eight games, he averaged 18.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 53.6%, including 40.0% from 3-point range.

Ninth-ranked Duke (30-6), the No. 2 seed in the West, will face 12th-ranked Texas Tech (27-9), the No. 3 seed, on Thursday in the Sweet 16. The game could give Banchero and the Blue Devils their toughest challenge yet.

Top-ranked Gonzaga (28-3), the overall No. 1 seed, will play 17th-ranked Arkansas (27-8), the No. 4 seed in the West, in the region's other semifinal.

Both games, with a berth in the Elite Eight on the line, will be played in San Francisco, California.

