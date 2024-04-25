"Papa little baby": Draymond Green adorably enjoys early offseason with wife Hazel Renee and daughter 

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors headed into their summer quite early after the team failed to make the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Amidst what remains an unclear future for Green and the 'Big 3' that includes Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the veteran forward was seen enjoying some downtime with his wife Hazel Renee and daughter Cash.

Renee took to Instagram to share a picture of Green playing with his daughter. She captioned the image:

"Papa little baby"

Green and Renee share a daughter who was born in 2020. The Warriors star also shares a son 'DJ' with ex-girlfriend Jelissa Hardy. Renee also shares a daughter, Olive, with her ex-boyfriend Jacob Pullen.

Renee and Green dated for several years after first meeting at Michigan State University in a theater class. Green was a freshman while Renee ran track and field and the pair bonded over their athletic backgrounds.

"They're a ton of motivation": Draymond Green reveals what he wants to teach his children

Draymond Green might be a fiery personality on the floor, but off of it, he knows what he intends to do with his children. The 4x NBA champion said in an interview with NBC Sports that he wanted to be a role model for his children.

“I want to show them what I’m capable of. They are a ton of motivation. Parenthood is not easy. It is not easy at all. But every day you have to make that decision to try to be a great parent. You have to try to figure out what are the best things that you want to give to your kids. And I’m not speaking of materialistic things. I’m speaking of lessons you want to instill.”

On the season front, there is nothing set in stone yet for the Warriors. A rough season ended with them being eliminated from postseason contention. While the consensus is that the Dubs will run it back with their 'Big 3' for one last hurrah, chances are that they will trade a few pieces for another big name to infuse some energy on both ends of the floor.

Draymond Green was inked with an extension last season, but his erratic behavior saw him suspended for a few games, which could factor into the front office's upcoming decisions. For now, though, it's all family time for the forward.

