“Paraplegic P be tripping”: Kevin Durant’s brother clowns Paul George over harsh Hornets slander

Kevin Durant's brother, Tony Durant, trolled Paul George after the nine-time All-Star slandered the Charlotte Hornets. On Tuesday's episode of the "Podcast P", the 76ers star guard expressed his thoughts on playing for the Hornets.

He said that even though he would like to play in Charlotte, playing there would mean the end of his career.

"If I am in free agency, I am not picking Charlotte," George said. "Just because there is no winning culture there, regardless, Charlotte is a great city. I would love to play for them because of the city... but from a basketball standpoint, my career over if I go there."

Bleacher Report shared a video of PG-13 expressing his thoughts on playing for the Hornets in an Instagram post, and Kevin Durant's brother dropped in the post's comments section to express his opinion on the 76ers star's take.

"Paraplegic P be tripping lmaooo," Tony Durant commented.

Kevin Durant's brother mocks Paul George for his comments on the Hornets. (Credits: @bleacherreport/Instagram)

George discussed the Hornets' offseason on his podcast, explaining why the franchise has been having difficulty bringing in top players in free agency.

Fans react to Paul George's snide remarks on the Charlotte Hornets

While Paul George may have made his remarks to explain the offseason struggles of the Hornets, some Charlotte fans did not like them. They swarmed BR's post's comments section with their opinions.

One fan trolled PG-13 and took a dig at the 76ers guard's lack of championships.

"No winning culture? Bro you’ll fit right in! 🤣" the fan commented.

"Known winner PG13 speaks on winning culture lol," another fan commented.

"Paul George of all people is really talking about winning culture? 😭" another fan said.

Another fan took a dig at George's fall from his prime.

"Buddy talking like he’s still a 1st or 2nd option," the fan commented.

"Brother you don’t have a history of winning culture either," another fan said.

"I live in Charlotte..we would never want you!" another fan said.

Fans comment on PG-13's comments on teh Hornets. (CreditsL: @bleacherreport/Instagram)

While George had a decent individual run with the 76ers last year, his season was plagued by injuries. He was sidelined at the start of the season and was on the bench again before the playoffs. He played only 41 games and averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 43.0 percent shooting.

