Pascal Siakam Pacers debut: When will former NBA champion suit up for new team?

Pascal Siakam and his Indiana Pacers debut is highly anticipated among NBA fans. It's one of the most blockbuster trades this year as Siakam, a former Most Improved Player of the Year, All-Star and All-NBA nominee, was a coveted trade target.

The Pacers ultimately won the Siakam sweepstakes by trading offseason signing Bruce Brown Jr., Jordan Nworda, Kira Lewis Jr. and multiple first-round picks. The three players headed to Toronto made their debuts for the Raptors on Thursday, but Siakam wasn't in the lineup for the Pacers, who were playing the Sacramento Kings.

Pascal Siakam Debut: NBA All-Star forward expected date to debut for Pacers revealed

Pascal Siakam's debut for the Pacers isn't far away. According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Siakam is expected to suit up for his new team on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pacers are in the middle of a six-game road trip. Friday's contest will be their fifth road game. Pacers fans will have to wait until Jan. 23 to see the team's blockbuster signing in action at home for the first time.

The Pacers will face the Denver Nuggets in their first game back with Siakam in the lineup.

Why did Pascal Siakam not play against Sacramento Kings?

The players that went to Toronto in the Pascal Siakam-Pacers trade made their debuts for their new team, but the latter didn't. For those unaware, Siakam didn't play for the Pacers on Thursday as he wasn't with the team yet. Siakam is healthy and available.

With him joining the team on Friday, he is expected to make his debut and start. Siakam could replace Jalen Smith in the lineup and play next to Myles Turner and Buddy Hield on the frontcourt. Siakam's joining the team can help them stay afloat amid the injured Tyrese Haliburton's absence.

The Pacers, 23-17, are seventh in the Eastern Conference. Haliburton's injury absence was projected to hinder their playoff aspirations. However, Siakam can prevent that. The All-Star forward is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 39 games, shooting on 52/32/76 splits.

Pascal Siakam can provide them the scoring, playmaking and defense to elevate the Pacers until Haliburton's back. The latter is reportedly ahead of schedule in his return from a hamstring ailment. Indiana could have one of the most explosive one-two punches in the league if Siakam and Haliburton mesh well.

Siakam is seemingly a great fit on paper as his skillset provides the Pacers with what they lack.

