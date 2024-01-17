Pascal Siakam Reported Trade: What are the Pacers giving up for 2x All-Star

Pascal Siakam, one of the biggest names to look for heading into next month’s trade deadline, could finally be on the move. The Indiana Pacers are reportedly interested in acquiring the Toronto Raptors’ two-time All-Star. Indiana is rumored to be looking at him for reinforcement as it could make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Siakam, who is in the final of a four-year, $136.9 million contract he signed in 2019, was not offered an extension by Toronto. He will become an unrestricted free agent by the end of the season and walk away without giving the Raptors something in return. If the 2019 NBA champs want compensation for him, moving him before the trade deadline is their best option.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, are in the race for the sixth spot and guaranteed playoff ticket in the Eastern Conference with a 23-17 record. The New York Knicks (23-17) and Orlando Magic (22-18) are hot on their heels. Indy could even push for a top-four berth as it is within striking distance of the Miami Heat (24-16) and Cleveland Cavaliers (23-15).

Pascal Siakam may be the answer they are looking for to give them a boost. Getting him will be pricey, though. Per reports, the Pacers and Raptors are engaged in trade negotiations with the following details:

“The Toronto Raptors get Bruce Brown, a salary filler and three future first-round picks

“The Indiana Pacers land two-time All-Star"

The Raptors are likely trying to avoid a repeat of what happened to Fred VanVleet in the offseason. They refused to give him an extension until he became an unrestricted free agent. “Steady Freddy,” however, did not re-sign with the team and bolted for the Houston Rockets, leaving Toronto with nothing.

What will Pascal Siakam’s impact be with the Pacers without the injured Tyrese Haliburton?

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury on Jan. 9 against the Boston Celtics. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Indiana Pacers are 2-2 since his absence.

With Haliburton’s injury messing up things, Pascal Siakam’s impact might not be what the Pacers have envisioned. The forward can bring reliable scoring, defense and some playmaking. But without their superstar court general, the Cameroonian, as the lead man, might not be enough to drag the Indiana Pacers to at least a guaranteed playoff spot.

They may end up battling for a place in the play-in tournament. Much of Indiana’s offense has largely been due to Tyrese Haliburton’s scoring and playmaking. Siakam can’t fill up that slack on his own.

Indiana is interested in Pascal Siakam as reinforcement and to play co-star to Haliburton. Basketball fans may not be able to see the forward’s true impact with the Pacers until the NBA’s assists leader returns.

